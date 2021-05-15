SMITHVILLE — After not fielding a baseball team for at least a half a century, Watertown picked up the bats and balls for the 1988 season. And behind coach Bill Robinson and star player Bobby Brown, qualified for the region tournament that first spring.
In the 33 ensuing seasons, the Purple Tigers endured years of frustration and some triumph. That included several regional appearances, including a memorable region final game at Friendship Christian which ended in a 1-0 extra-inning loss. Today, they would go on the road to a sectional. Back then, it was the end of the season as only the region champ advanced to the state quarterfinals.
The program made history Wednesday night with its first-ever district championship as Watertown defeated host DeKalb County 8-3 in the District 8-AA title game.
The Purple Tigers broke a scoreless tie with two runs in the third inning and broke it open with four in the fourth. DeKalb scored its runs in the fourth and fifth before Watertown tacked on two more in the seventh to improve to 24-5 for the season, a school record for wins.
Alex Whitlock went 4-for-4 from the cleanup spot for the Purple Tigers, who finished with 14 hits. Brandon Watts had three singles and two RBI. K.J. Wood and Kaden Seay each doubled and singled while Carter Brown singled twice. Gage Vastola doubled. Wood and Watts each drove in two runs.
Kendal Bayse pitched four innings for the win, allowing a run on four hits and no walks with five strikeouts. Whitlock worked the final three frames, also scattering four hits.
While the Purple Tigers were scuffling for much of their history, Mark Purvis was building a legend across county at Mt. Juliet, winning 516 games in 18 seasons at his alma mater. His Golden Bears won nine District 9-AAA championships and were runners up four other times. They qualified for the state tournament six times, finishing as the runner up in 2009. The former Cumberland infielder came to Watertown last season as an assistant to Lane Price. The two switched roles this year with Price handling the pitching.
“The kids are athletic. The talent level was there,” Purvis said. “They’ve worked really hard and bought in.
“They’re really playing hard together. They’re really playing good together right now.”
Watts has been a force at plate and on the mound, where the district most valuable player joins Bayse and Vastola in a formidable rotation.
“Lane has done a good job with the pitchers,” Purvis said. “Lane’s been a big part of us this year, that’s for sure.”
The offense has also been strong for most of the season.
“We were inconsistent early,” Purvis said of the hitting. “Lately, we’ve become a lot more consistent offensively. Coach Cameron Jennings has done a really good job with the hitters.”
Watertown will host a region tournament game for the first time Monday when Marion County comes to town for a 6 p.m. contest in Region 4-AA. DeKalb County will travel to Sequatchie County. The winners will meet Wednesday (at Sequatchie or at home against DeKalb) and advance to next Friday’s sectional against Hixson, Signal Mountain, Loudon or Sweetwater.
“You always want to play your best in May and we are right now,” Purvis said. “Just hope we can keep it going.”
Bears fall short in 9-AAA, travel to Clarksville for regional
MT. JULIET — Thursday’s District 9-AAA tournament final was much like the entire tourney for Mt. Juliet — fall behind early and rally.
But while the Golden Bears won four straight elimination games following an opening-round loss, they couldn’t overcome Beech a second time in a 6-4 loss.
“It was a war of attrition,” second-year Mt. Juliet coach Zach Tompkins said. “Neither one of us had any pitching left, or we’re saving our guns for the game that really matters, and that’s Monday (at Clarksville in the Region 5-AAA elimination round). We wanted to come out here and win it, but we ultimately did what we had to do in this tournament to make it to Monday. We’ll regather and game-plan and get ready to go.
“It’s good to have that experience of playing with your season on the line.”
The teams traded runs in the first inning before Beech took a 4-1 lead in the top of the second. Luke Fleming had an RBI single in each inning and Austin Mitchell had a run-scoring triple in the second for Beech.
Mt. Juliet got two of the runs back in the bottom of the second on Colton Regen’s two-run single.
Daniel Michael scored all the way from second base on a Seth Stevens groundout for a 4-4 tie.
But Beech got single scores in the fifth (on Connor Ward’s single) and sixth to take the title, handing the loss to left-hander Logan Baskin, who restored order after the Buccaneers got the 4-1 lead off starter Tannor Meyer. He worked 5 1/3 innings, allowing two runs on seven hits and no walks while striking out 10.
“Logan does a great job,” Tompkins said. “He’s really one of our top pitchers. We use him in select spots. He’s done well all year long. There’s been moments where he hasn’t come in and pitched because we’ve had such a big lead and I’ve saved him. Tonight he came in and did exactly what I wanted him to do. We just didn’t scratch across a couple for him. He did a great job. We just need to do a better job of picking him up on the offensive side.”
Austin Hunley hit a first-inning sacrifice fly for the Bears. Regen doubled and had three of Mt. Juliet’s five hits.
Mt. Juliet will take a 28-8 record to Clarksville on Monday for a Region 5-AAA first-round game at a time to be determined today. Beech will host Rossview at roughly the same time.
Golden Bears end Green Hill’s tournament run, complete comeback from opening-round loss
MT. JULIET — Mt. Juliet completed its comeback from an opening round loss to win its bracket of the District 9-AAA tournament 7-2 over visiting Green Hill on Wednesday night.
Jack Fortner’s RBI double ignited a three-run first inning and the Golden Bears never looked back.
Justin Lee pitched five innings for the win, allowing a run on four hits while striking out six. Brett Shirley and Logan Baskin closed out the contest in relief.
Left-hander Micah Summar took the loss by allowing 10 hits and seven runs in 4 1/3 innings.
Hoyt Griner had two RBI on two singles for Mt. Juliet while Fortner finished with a double and single as the Golden Bears belted out 10 hits.
Green Hill, which won its first two tournament games before being no-hit by the Bears on Tuesday, got its first hits and runs against Mt. Juliet at MJHS. Adam Partin had two of the Hawks’ five hits. Brett Dowling doubled down the right-field line in the seventh to drive in their final run as the Hawks landed on a final 8-16 season.
“We had a tough season, we had a lot of ups and downs,” Green Hill coach Kyle Muhlsteff said of the Hawks. “We’re essentially a varsity baseball team in its first year of existence with almost all freshmen and sophomores who’d never played a varsity baseball game before. To get in a district tournament and this last game to have a chance to go the district title game and the region, I could not be more proud of our guys.
“We learned so much throughout the games. Situations come up. As a teacher and a coach, it’s frustrating sometimes when it happens in a game. But we’re teaching these guys how to play the game the right way and they’re going to build on this. All these guys got invaluable experience to move forward and come back next year, and know what it takes to win.”
The Golden Bears, who were playing for their seasons since a first-round loss to Station Camp last Saturday, hosted Beech on Thursday for the district championship and home field in Monday’s Region 5-AAA tournament.
Lebanon falls in bracket final
Lebanon’s bid for the District 9-AAA championship game ended with a 12-6 loss to visiting Beech in the bracket final Wednesday night at Brent Foster Field.
The Blue Devils’ season ended at 20-16 while Beech advanced to last night’s championship game at Mt. Juliet and next week’s Region 5-AAA tournament.
