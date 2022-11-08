The election for Watertown city council seats will be held today. Polling locations will be open across the city from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Three candidates will run for open city council seats.
Caleb Barrett and Howell Roberts will run uncontested races for re-election. Kyle Stacey’s candidacy for his first term on the council will also be uncontested.
The Lebanon Democrat recently spoke to two of the candidates as election day approaches. Stacey chose not to participate.
Name: Caleb Barrett
Age: 30
Occupation: Works in a warehouse
Birthplace: Watertown
A Watertown resident for: his entire life
You’re already on the city council. How do you feel your track record qualifies you for reelection?
I came in on somebody else’s term, so that’s the reason I wanted to rerun. I feel like I didn’t get a full term, and there’s still some stuff I wanted to do. So far, I’ve helped out with some of the community sports, helping them get equipment. I also helped get new equipment for our police department. They just got some new patrol cars.
What do you think the most important challenge facing your community is, and how would you like to address it?
The big thing I want to fix is the roads and sidewalks in town. First, I want to look and see if there’s any grants, so that it won’t be a burden on the taxpayers of the city. So, that’s my first step. If not, (let’s) rework the city’s budget. Even if it’s doing one street at a time each year, (it’s) reworking our budget to address that.
How do you navigate an issue when you feel both opposing parties have valid points and there isn’t a clear right or wrong answer?
Personally, I try not to look at an issue as Democrat or Republican. I’ll look at it more as what the issue is and how the city can help them out, see what we can do.
What would constitute a conflict of interest for you to abstain from voting?
If it was something that would directly benefit me and my family and not anyone else, I wouldn’t want to vote on something like that. Something like that, I wouldn’t want anyone thinking I was doing it for personal gain.
What are your past involvements in a civic or service capacity?
I’ve done a lot of mission work. I’ve support our local angel tree and local food drive.
Name: Howell Roberts
Age: 84
Occupation: Retired
Birthplace: Wilson County
A Watertown resident for: around 70 years
You’re already on the city council. How do you feel your track record qualifies you for reelection?
I’ve served on the city board for about 18 years. Then, I got off the board. I was working at night, and I couldn’t serve. Then, I came back, and this will be my third term. I’ve been on the board a number of times, and I think I qualify to serve. We’ve done a lot for Watertown. We’ve improved the water system, just small things around that a small town will have.
What do you think the most important challenge facing your community is, and how would you like to address it?
There’s three or four things that’s facing Watertown that I think is important — the water system, the sewage system, infrastructure, and roads. If you live in a small town, you understand, the money is not readily available to do everything you want to do. You have to pick and choose what you think are the most important things for the people of Watertown.
How do you navigate an issue when you feel both opposing parties have valid points and there isn’t a clear right or wrong answer?
There’s a lot of things that get brought before the board that are in that category. You have to look at both sides and see which side is going to do the most for the most people, and how its going to effect them.
What would constitute a conflict of interest for you to abstain from voting?
I can’t think of any reason I’d abstain from voting.
