WATERTOWN — Watertown rolled past visiting Cascade 35-0 in the Purple Tigers’ homecoming Friday night at Robinson Stadium.
Brayden Cousino threw three touchdown passes — 38 and 17 yards to Quanterrius Hughes-Malone in the second quarter and 29 to Isaac Finch in the fourth as Watertown improved to 4-1 for the season and 2-0 in Region 4-2A.
Jordan Cason staked Watertown to a 7-0 first-quarter lead with a 4-yard touchdown run. The lead stood after Cascade missed a 46-yard field-goal try.
Cousino’s TD tosses to Hughes-Malone sandwiched a 67-yard punt return score by Kayden Seay as the Tigers took a 28-0 lead into halftime.
In addition to Seay’s touchdown, he returned the opening kickoff 47 yards to set up the Tigers’ first touchdown and returned an interception 22 yards. Jordan Carter led Watertown’s defense with seven tackles and also ripped the ball out of a Cascade runner’s hands, returning it 43 yards. Linebacker Lance Fripp finished with six tackles.
Watertown will travel to White House this coming Friday for a 7 p.m. kickoff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.