PLANNING COMMISSION

A requested rezoning for property in Watertown was withdrawn from consideration on Friday.

 Submitted

An explosive-product storage facility request in Watertown was withdrawn from consideration at the Wilson County Planning Commission meeting on Friday.

The request concerned property at 100 Taylor Road and would have seen it rezoned from A-1 agricultural district to I-2 industrial zoning. The property contains approximately 18.77 acres. Trammel Lane, Old Trammel Lane, and Beech Log Road also surround the property.

