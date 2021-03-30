WATERTOWN — Gallatin scored early and often in a 7-3 win over Watertown in the Wilson County Invitational last Friday.
The Green Wave scored twice in the top of the first inning and crossed the plate in five of their seven trips to the place.
Gage Vastola took the loss for the Tigers, lasting 3 2/3 innings with five runs allowed on two hits with seven strikeouts. Will Weir and Brady Watts followed to the mound as the trio surrendered five hits while Watertown committed five errors.
Watertown scored in the second, fourth and sixth innings. Carter Brown, who had two of the Purple Tigers’ three hits, homered in the fourth. Mason Murrell had the other hit and drove in the other two runs.
The Tigers were scheduled to host Mt. Juliet Christian yesterday before going to Mt. Juliet Middle today to wrap up the two-game set with the Saints.
Commanders crush Station Camp 12-3Friendship Christian scored early and often in a 12-2 triumph over visiting Station Camp in the Wilson County Invitational last Friday night.
After spotting the Bison a top-of-the-first-inning run, the Commanders took control with four scores in the first and second innings and three in the third, finishing the night with nine hits while taking advantage of four Station Camp errors.
Friendship finished with nine hits, including three from leadoff batter Jack Martin, who doubled and scored three runs. J.J. Pruneau doubled and drove in two runs while Camden Hayslip had two singles and two RBI. Drew Porter doubled and singled.
Max Duckwiler pitched all six innings for the win, allowing seven hits and four walks while striking out three.
Friendship’s scheduled game at Trousdale County yesterday was moved to FCS.
Fourth-inning touchdown boosts Beech past Friendship
Beech scored seven runs in the fourth inning Friday to outscore host Friendship Christian 11-5 in the Wilson County Invitational.
The Commanders led 3-1 after one inning. But Beech scored three in the second for a 4-3 edge and blew the game open with the fourth-inning touchdown as the Buccaneers improved to 7-2.
Friendship fell to 4-5 going into a later game against Station Camp.
J..J. Pruneau took over from starter Kolby Gaines one out into the second inning and took the loss for Friendship. Dillon Johnson restored order with two scoreless innings of relief to finish. The trio allowed 12 hits.
Friendship hitters had five hits, including two by Pruneau, who drove in three runs on a triple and single. Camden Hayslip doubled.
Bears sweep DCA, Stewarts Creek
MT. JULIET — Mt. Juliet defeated Donelson Christian 7-4 before edging Stewarts Creek 5-4 in the Wilson County Invitational last Friday.
Andrew Behnke’s home run staked DCA to a 1-0 first-inning lead.
Mt. Juliet made that a distant memory with four runs in the third. Brady Young drew a bases-loaded walk and Justin Lee singled in two scores. The Golden Bears tacked on three more runs in the fourth.
Bryce Holbrook pitched four innings for the win, allowing two runs on six hits and no walks while striking out six. Brett Shirley threw the final two frames, surrendering three hits.
Young and Lee each drove in two runs for the Bears, who had five singles, four off losing pitcher Behnke.
Mt. Juliet needed three runs in the bottom of the fifth to overtake Stewarts Creek. Jack Fortner drew a bases-loaded walk in that inning.
Young doubled in a first-inning run when Mt. Juliet took a 2-0 lead.
The Red Hawks scored all their runs in the top of the fifth for a 4-2 lead against Colton Regen, who had relieved starter Fortner at the start of that inning. Lee took over and pitched the final 1 2/3 innings to earn the win. Fortner allowed one hit but five walks in four innings while striking out eight.
Young had three of Mt. Juliet’s five hits, including a double.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.