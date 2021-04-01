Watertown falls to Macon County

LAFAYETTE — The Watertown High School softball squad started well but couldn’t keep the momentum in Tuesday evening’s 8-4 loss at Macon County.
The Purple Tigers scored three runs in the first inning but produced just five hits over the final six frames.
Callie Buhler and Abby Cooper started the game with back-to-back singles, and Buhler scored when Jaina Drennon doubled to rightfield.
Cooper scored thanks to a wild pitch, and courtesy runner Abby Hall crossed the plate thanks to a two-out, fielding error.
The Tigerettes responded by producing a run in the bottom of the frame, and Macon County sophomore Macy Meador hit a grand slam over the scoreboard in right-centerfield in the second inning to give her squad a 5-3 lead.
Watertown’s Rachel Cromer singled in the fourth inning and scored on Buhler’s single.
However, Madi Reeder was thrown out at home plate attempting to score when the ball initially slipped away from Tigerette catcher Kara Case, keeping the score at 5-4.
However, Middle Tennessee State University signee Abby Shoulders hit a three-run homer in the bottom of the fourth to cap the scoring.
The Purple Tigers threatened again in the top of the sixth as Madison Baskin led off with an infield single, and one out later, Cromer hit a ball off the top of the fence in right-centerfield, which would have been a two-run home run if it had traveled a foot further. With runners at the corners and one out, Macon County sophomore pitcher Ellie Coley struck out the next two hitters to escape the jam.
In fact, Coley struck out six of the final seven Watertown hitters who she faced. In picking up the complete-game victory, Coley compiled nine strikeouts and issued two base on balls.
Buhler and Cromer had two hits each, accounting for half of the Purple Tigers’ eight.
Drennon went the distance in the pitcher’s circle, allowing eight hits. She walked one batter and struck out two.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.