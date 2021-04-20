HENDERSONVILLE — Watertown got off to a bad start in an 11-1 loss to Blackman last Friday in tournament action at Drakes Creek Park.
And the Lady Tigers finished slow Saturday afternoon in an 11-0 loss to Clarksville.
But in between, Watertown reeled off three consecutive wins — 7-1 over host Hendersonville on Friday, 11-7 over Pope John Paul II on Saturday morning and 4-1 over Creek Wood at midday Saturday.
Blackman scored in all four at-bats as the game was called by time limit. They finished with 11 hits, including four home runs, off Zoe Baskin.
Watertown scored in the top of the fourth as Bre Buhler drove in Rachel Cromer. Brittni Allison doubled for one of the Lady Tigers’ four hits.
Against Hendersonville, Watertown jumped to a 3-0 lead in the top of the second inning and tacked on the final four scores in the fourth despite getting just three hits, one of which was a double by Madi Reeder, who also singled and drove in two runs.
Baskin also allowed three hits in the four-inning game with a walk and three strikeouts.
Against Pope John Paul II, the teams were tied 7-7 after two innings before Watertown scored four in the bottom of the third as the Lady Tigers won despite being outhit 10-8. But the Lady Knights committed five errors to WHS’ one.
Cromer drove in three runs on a triple and two singles while Alie Tunks doubled and singled. Allison drove in two runs.
Baskin again fired four innings, striking out four and walking one.
She pitched five innings against Creek Wood, allowing an unearned run on four hits and a walk.
Creek Wood took a 1-0 lead in the top of the fourth inning before Watertown scored four in the bottom half.
Abby Cooper doubled twice as the Lady Tigers had five hits.
Watertown was held to three singles by Clarksville, which scored in all five innings and finished with 15 hits.
Lady Commanders conquer Nashville Christian 5-1NASHVILLE — Five Lady Commanders collected two hits while Charley Clark held host Nashville Christian to four hits in a 5-1 Friendship Christian victory last Friday.
Clark struck out 11 and walked none in the seven-inning complete game.
Elizabeth Miller doubled in the game’s first run in the top of the first inning. Deshea Oakley also doubled as she and Miller each had two RBI on two hits. Clark, Gabby Lowe and Bell Nokes also had two hits apiece.
