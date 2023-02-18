The Watertown High School Future Business Leaders of America recently competed in the Upper Middle Region FBLA competition.
Two students earned first-place finishes, with Manny Seay placing first in agribusiness and McKenna Eden placing first in introduction to public speaking.
Eden and Seay are among the 14 students who placed among the top 10 in the competition and who qualified for the Tennessee State Leadership Conference and who will represent Watertown High during April’s state competition in Chattanooga.
Students who place in the top four at the state leadership conference will qualify for the national competition in Atlanta, Georgia, this summer.
Top 10 finishers are as follows:
Manny Seay-first in agribusiness
Kyra Guess-second in agribusiness
Gracey Bonner-fourth in agribusiness
Bethany Luttrell-fifth in agribusiness
Chloe Poston-seventh in business communication
Sarah Higbee-ninth in business management
Ryder Loftis-third in future business leader
Chloe Bradley-fifth in introduction to business communication
Caraline Brewer-third in introduction to parliamentary procedure
Isabella Burns-fourth in introduction to parliamentary procedure
Maggie Pearson-sixth in introduction to parliamentary procedure
McKenna Eden-first in introduction to public speaking
Isabella Parsons-second in introduction to public speaking
Alyssa Smith-sixth in introduction to public speaking.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.