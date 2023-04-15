The Watertown High School Future Business Leaders of America recently participated in the Tennessee Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) State Leadership Conference at the Chattanooga Convention Center.
There were 87 schools throughout the state participating in the event.
The state leadership conference gives FBLA members the opportunity to attend various leadership trainings, network, and compete against others throughout the state.
Watertown won several awards. Watertown won the Club 100 award for having more than 100 members. Watertown also received second place for the largest chapter membership in the state.
Katlyn Smith and MaKayla Tyree were recognized for receiving business achievement awards. They were the only two members in the state of Tennessee to complete a Capstone project. Their capstone projects were the Watertown Food Drive and the Watertown Clothing Basket.
Seven members placed among the top eight in the state.
Cianna D’Accursio placed eighth in healthcare administration. Sarah Higbee placed seventh in business management. Addisyn Sims and Kaitlyn Trusty placed sixth in graphic design. Bethany Luttrell placed sixth in agribusiness. Kyra Guess placed fifth in agribusiness. Evan Saddler placed second in electronic scrapbook, and Smith placed second in scrapbook hard copy.
Individuals and teams can qualify for FBLA Nationals, which will be held at the Georgia Convention Center in Atlanta, Georgia, in late June, by placing among the top four of their event. Watertown students qualified for nationals in several events.
Isabella Burns placed fourth in introduction to parliamentary procedure.
The team of Hadlee Lamberson and Jaylene Brown placed fourth in business financial plan.
The team of Carver Eubanks, Kylie Taylor, and Sydney Murphy placed fourth in broadcast journalism.
Chloe Poston placed third in business communications.
The team of Abby Hixson and Katie Dean placed third in introduction to business presentation.
Caraline Brewer placed third in introduction to parliamentary procedure.
Isabella Parsons placed 3rd in Introduction to public speaking.
The team of Abby Hixson, Chloe Bradley, and Katie Dean placed third in local chapter annual business report.
Tyree placed second in community service project.
Chloe Bradley placed second in introduction to business communications.
Manny Seay placed second in agribusiness.
Ryder Loftis placed second in future business leader.
Maggie Pearson was an FBLA state champion in introduction to parliamentary procedure.
