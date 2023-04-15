WATERTOWN FBLA PHOTO

Members of the Watertown High School Future Business Leaders of America who attended the Tennessee FBLA State Leadership Conference include: (front row, from left) Sarah Higbee, Addysn Sims, Sydney Murphy, Kylee Sanders, McKenna Eden, Katie Dean, Abby Hixson, advisor Brenn Price, (middle row) advisor Dr. Wally Luckeydoo, Evan Saddler, Kylie Taylor, Isabella Parsons, MaKayla Tyree, Aspen Gallegos, (back row) Carver Eubanks, Jaylene Brown, Alyssa Smith, Kaitlyn Trusty, Chloe Bradley, Hadlee Lamberson, Manny Seay, Bethany Luttrell, Gracey Bonner, and Ryder Loftis.

 Submitted

The Watertown High School Future Business Leaders of America recently participated in the Tennessee Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) State Leadership Conference at the Chattanooga Convention Center.

There were 87 schools throughout the state participating in the event.

