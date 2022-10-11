The inaugural daddy-daughter dance hosted by the Watertown High School Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) was held on Sept. 24.
More than 100 father-daughter couples from Wilson County and surrounding counties attended the fundraiser for the club.
Rutherford County resident Justin Crisman attended the dance along with his daughter, Leela.
“People were having a blast,” Justin Crisman said. “We had a lot of fun at the dance and can’t wait to go back next year.”
The money raised is used for FBLA-related trips and activities.
There was a photo booth where each daddy/daughter couple received a polaroid picture and were also allowed to take personal pictures with their cell phones.
Light snacks and refreshments were provided.
Jeff Tunks served as a DJ.
The Chick-fil-A cow from Lebanon made an appearance.
