The Watertown City Council voted to approve its budget on first reading during a special-called meeting on Thursday evening.
“This is the largest budget that we have had,” Watertown Mayor Mike Jennings said. “I usually get asked this, so I went ahead and added it up today. This budget is $1,943,623. We’re just a few thousand dollars short (of the budget being) $2 million. Hopefully, the funds will come in during the year and put us over the top (of $2 million).”
This year’s budget is $139,000 higher than last year, which is a 9.3% increase.
“The budget is made up of recurring revenues and recurring expenses,” Jennings said. “What I mean by recurring is things that go on either monthly or yearly. The sewer project that we will do, the road project that we will do, and hopefully, the turntable project that we will do will all be capital projects.”
Some of the capitol projects, like the sewer project will be funded from the city’s general reserve fund and are not included in the main budget.
“In the main balance report, we have reserves in the general fund of about a half million dollars,” Jennings said. “In the water and sewer fund, we have reserves of about $750,000.”
Capital projects can also be partially funded through grants.
“The city also recently received a $929,000 grant we got from the state for water,” Jennings said. “That will fix our water tanks and do some stuff there. We have to match that with 25%, so that’s about $220,000 to $230,000 to come out of our reserves. Once you get those grants, you set up a capital funds budget to show how much money you’re getting in what you’re spending out of that.”
The total water and sewer budget is around $660,000.
When asked how much reserve funds were needed for water and sewage, Jennings said that it requires approximately $200,000.
“In my opinion if you kept $200,000 in reserves and everything went haywire, you could run the water and sewer fund for about four months,” Jennings said.
Jennings said that $200,000 would be a good sum to keep in the general reserve fund as well.
“My thought would be to keep $200,000 in general (reserves) and $200,000 in water and sewer,” Jennings said. “One of the fears I’ve had is, every now and then, we turn on the news, and somebody’s had a tornado in their town, and it wipes out city buildings. There’s federal disaster money, but it’s slow, and we need to be in a position where we can start rebuilding and then go after the federal disaster money.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.