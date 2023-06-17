Watertown City Council Meeting 1

Watertown Mayor Mike Jennings discusses the budget with the city council.

 Abbey Nutter/Lebanon Democrat

The Watertown City Council voted to approve its budget on first reading during a special-called meeting on Thursday evening.

“This is the largest budget that we have had,” Watertown Mayor Mike Jennings said. “I usually get asked this, so I went ahead and added it up today. This budget is $1,943,623. We’re just a few thousand dollars short (of the budget being) $2 million. Hopefully, the funds will come in during the year and put us over the top (of $2 million).”

