Watertown City Council 7:18.jpeg

Watertown Mayor Mike Jennings addressed allegations allegedly circulating on social media during Tuesday night’s Watertown City Council meeting.

 Abbey Nutter/Lebanon Democrat

Early on in Tuesday evening’s Watertown City Council meeting, Watertown Mayor Mike Jennings addressed alleged accusations that were circulating on social media.

“It’s coming from three disgruntled former employees, and I’ll get into the specifics of that here in a few minutes,” Jennings said. “Each of them has an axe to grind with me, and with our community. They have taken this misinformation to Facebook and to talk radio. Those employees are Eric Austin, Donna Gray, and Lee Lasater.”

