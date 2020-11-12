Two teams from Wilson County remain as the TSSAA playoffs hit round two Friday night.
Watertown will utilize Robinson Stadium again as longtime power Marion County visits from the south while Mt. Juliet ventures to Oakland’s Ray Hughes Stadium for a third straight matchup with the Patriots.
Marion County at Watertown
The Warriors roll into Robinson Stadium for the first time with a 7-2 record while the Purple Tigers are 10-1. Marion, with four state championships from the 1990s and three straight runners-up finishes from 2014-16, routed Watertown 40-15 in the teams’ only previous playoff meeting, in ’16, in Jasper.
The teams bring a contrast in styles. Watertown utilizes an explosive spread offense with an even run-pass balance. Marion County is old school single wing, an attack so old it’s new to most modern players and coaches.
“They’re going to try to ground and pound,” Watertown coach Gavin Webster said of the Warriors. “They got some good-size guys. They got two real good running backs. They got some decent skill, some good size for what they do. They want to shorten the game.”
Webster said the only time he’s seen the single wing during his coaching career was when Westmoreland used it for a year or two and Monterey in the 2000s.
“We spent quite a bit of time on it (Monday),” he said. “Hopefully, we’ll have a god idea what’s going on and line up and play football.
“You got to really watch film to see what the alignments and personnel are. They got a gun quarterback and a halfback beside him and two blocking backs in front of them.”
Marion County is a little more multiple on defense.
“Defensively, we’ve seen them in an even front and an odd front,” Webster said. “It depends on the offense. We feel they’ll be in a 50.”
The winner will face the Trousdale County-Bledsoe County winner in next week’s quarterfinal, with Watertown back at Robinson Stadium should the Tigers prevail.
Mt. Juliet at Oakland
Not many people are giving the 7-3 Bears much of a chance against the 11-0 Patriots. But Mt. Juliet’s 14-7 and 24-14 losses to Oakland the last two years have them believing they can more than compete and not be intimidated.
“We try to go business as usual,” Mt. Juliet coach Trey Perry said. “We talked about what was accomplished the last two years. Both of the games have been fourth-quarter games. It’s not anything as far as psychological…where our kids aren’t asking if we can win the football game.
“Our kids are going over there thinking we can win.”
Oakland has been known for its size up front in recent years.
“This year is a little different,” Perry said. “This year it’s more about the skill people.”
Perry mentioned four-star wide receiver Isaiah Horton, a 6-foot-3 junior transfer from Ensworth, and his classmate, running back Jordan James from Brentwood Academy.
Then there’s Victor Stephenson, who has several positions next to his name, including running back, wide receiver, cornerback, kick returner, etc.
“Helped win the game against us last year,” Perry said of Stephenson. “We were leading in the third quarter. They put him in as the wildcat and helped them win the game.
“Unless we have him (Jamari Sowell), for my money, he’s the best returner in the state. We faced one who is just like him last week in C.J. Taylor.”
Running back Antonio Patterson is also a game-breaker.
“He’s taken it the distance against several good football teams,” Perry said of Patterson.
And there’s the line, on both sides.
“Maybe not quite as big as in the past, but still experienced,” Perry said. “They’ve always had a good identity on both sides of the line of scrimmage.”
Trey Turk is a Kicker of the Year semifinalist.
“The most impressive thing about Oakland is their special teams, the emphasis they put on it and how it takes close football games and turns them into blowouts.
“Their schemes, they put a lot of emphasis on it in practice. You can tell it on film. They put their best people on special teams. You gain and lose field position on special teams more than anywhere else.”
And then there is Kevin Creasy and the coaching staff.
“Really well-coached football team,” Perry said.
“The one thing is they probably get credit for because of all the great talent that they have is Kevin and his staff do a great job coaching them.”
This winner will travel to Hendersonville unless Riverdale wins, in which case the Warriors would host Mt. Juliet or travel to Oakland for the quarterfinals.
