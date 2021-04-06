In a home-and-home two-game series, Watertown bludgeoned host White County 30-1 Saturday in Sparta, a day after the Purple Tigers outscored the visiting Warriors 11-8 at WHS.
Brandon Watts drove in six runs on three hits, including a homer and a double, Saturday. Nathan Martinez and Kendal Bayse each had three RBI while Lance Fripp, Kaden Seay, Carter Brown, Kwame Seay, Will Weir and Mason Murrell had two apiece. Martinez and Lance Fripp finished with three hits apiece and Bayse, Weir, Kaden Seay and K.J. Wood two each as the Purple Tigers outhit the Warriors 23-2 in the five-inning game. Murrell and Seay doubled.
Watertown scored 10 runs in the first inning and 12 in the third.
Charlie Mitchell pitched two innings for the Purple Tigers while Alec Whitlock and Brayden Cousino each struck out two.
On Friday, White County took a 7-0 lead midway through the second inning before the Purple Tigers roared back with four in the second, two each in the fourth and fifth and three to break an 8-8 tie in the sixth despite being outhit 11-9.
Whitlock had three hits for the Purple Tigers, including the go-ahead two-run single in the sixth. Watts had two hits. Watertown also took advantage of five White County errors.
Will Weir and Bayse each pitched 2 2/3 innings for Watertown, combining for five strikeouts. Bayse picked up the win.
Watertown began a District 8-AA home-and-home series at Smith County last night which will conclude at 5 p.m. today at WHS.
Friendship goes 1-2 in West TennesseeHUNTINGDON — Friendship Christian opened the Huntingdon Tournament with a 15-14 walk-off win over Gibson County last Friday before losing 9-3 to Lexington and 7-3 to Adamsville on Saturday.
Trailing Gibson County 14-4 entering the bottom of the fifth inning, the Commanders scored 11 times to win as the time limit had expired. Chase Eakes’ two-run single to left field lifted Friendship to 8-6 for the season. Earlier in the inning, Camden Hayslip hit a three-run double before scoring on a Kolby Gaines’ two-bagger.
Dillon Johnson pitched the last 1 2/3 innings in relief of starter Max Duckwiler for the win.
Friendship was outhit 14-11. But Jack Martin had three singles and two RBI while Gaines also had two batted in on a double and single. Eakes had three RBI on a triple and single. Noah Tidwell homered and Drew Porter doubled as each knocked in a pair of scores.
Against Adamsville, the Commanders fell behind 4-0 in the first inning and 7-0 in the third before getting on the board with a run in the fifth and two in the sixth. Friendship was outhit 7-4 and committed four errors.
Elijah Stockton pitched the first three innings and took the loss.
Martin and Ethan Myers doubled for Friendship, which returned home with an 8-8 mark.
The Commanders took a 2-0 first-inning lead against Lexington 3-2 in the fourth before the Tigers went in front with two in the fifth and finished off Friendship with five in the sixth.
Myers, the third of four Friendship pitchers, took the loss.
Hayslip homered and drove in two runs for Friendship while Eakes had two doubles and Gaines one. Martin singled twice as the Commanders outhit Lexington 9-8.
Friendship’s next scheduled game is Friday at home against Goodpasture, though another contest could be added earlier this week.
Bears suffer first two losses of season in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE — After racking up 12 wins against Midstate competition, Mt. Juliet suffered its first two losses of the season last weekend in East Tennessee, dropping a 12-0 loss at Christian Academy of Knoxville and 6-2 at Farragut.
CAK took a 1-0 lead in the first inning before chasing Mt. Juliet starter Colton Regen with seven in the second. The Warriors outhit the Golden Bears 7-4, with Jack Fortner’s two singles accounting for half of MJ’s total.
Farragut built a 5-1 lead through three innings to tag Fortner with the loss.
Mt. Juliet scored in the second and sixth innings as Fortner and Bryce Holbrook driving in the runs. Brett Shirley doubled for the Bears, who matched the Admirals with five hits each.
The Golden Bears are scheduled for their first meetings with crosstown rival Green Hill tonight (at GHHS) and tomorrow (at MJHS), both at 7 p.m.
Saints score 12 in fourth to hammer Hillsboro
NASHVILLE — Mt. Juliet Christian scored 12 runs in the top of the fourth inning last Saturday to take the lead and control in what became a 17-7 win at Hillsboro.
After spotting the Saints three runs in the top of the first inning, the Burros went up 4-3 in the second and 6-3 in the third before Mt. Juliet Christian caved the roof on Hillsboro.
Dillon Boehm homered and singled, driving in two runs for MJCA. Chase Smith was credited with four RBI on a single and a hit batter. Gavin Misuraca knocked in three runs on a triple and double. Derrick Crouch, Russell Prater and Justin Matthews each managed two singles as the Saints finished with 13 hits.
Boehm, the second of three Saints pitchers, tossed two innings for the win, striking out five. He, Prater and Smith combined to allow seven hits.
