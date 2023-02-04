The 15th Judicial District Attorney’s Office is looking into an alleged assault against a Watertown police officer.

The initial incident report has been handed over to the District Attorney’s office after Watertown Police Department officer Donna Gray was allegedly pushed from behind by someone off of Tennessee Boulevard at 1:45 on Monday morning. Gray’s knee was injured in the incident, and she was sent to the emergency room, where she was released after being put in a brace for 48 hours.

