Organizers for the Watertown Jazz Fest recently approached the city council for permission to extend the event to two days in 2022, and the motion passed with unanimous approval.
It is scheduled to take place from July 15-16 on the city’s historic square.
Councilor Steve Casey said that he supported the move to draw out the festival schedule.
“I worked with John (Jewell) last year, and I think it was a good event,” said Casey. “I think going to two days will be an improvement.”
Jewell is the event’s leading organizer. He has been involved in the process for years.
“We did this years ago,” said Jewell of a two-day event. “It reverted back to a single day during a (tough) financial stretch for us.”
Jewell estimates that the budget for the 2022 event will increase significantly, from $40,000 to approximately $65,000. He said that the final numbers won’t be known until all the paperwork is signed.
“The budget in 2003 and 2004, the years that Maynard Fergurson and Ellis Marsalis were here, we had budgets of that size,” Jewell said, arguing that it’s not as excessive a number as it may sound. “We go business to business in Watertown and Lebanon and ask other people to assist us (with fundraising). We will start by contacting donors and people who have worked with us, but you have to go out and just beat the streets sometimes.”
That increased budget is also intended to cover two headline acts instead of just one. Eddie Daniels is the lead act on Friday, and Joey DeFrancesco headlines Saturday’s schedule. Both acts require a fee of $15,000 each.
“It’s all about the money,” said Jewell.
Until the event’s plans could be confirmed with the city council, the organization doesn’t move forward with signing contracts.
Jewell stressed urgency as the larger acts’ schedules fill up quickly.
“We’ve got to sign these contracts,” Jewell said. “These acts have schedules. One of them has a European tour that we are trying to work around.”
Watertown Mayor Mike Jennings — who also expressed optimism about a resurgence of the festival’s heyday — jokingly added, “Well if he wants to come play Watertown, he’ll have to bump that European tour. In the 2000s, it was a signature event here, and I believe that it can be again with the right people in charge.”
With the expanded lineup, Friday’s show will begin at 5 p.m., with the last act going on at 9 (p.m.). On Saturday, it will start at 3 p.m., and the last act goes on at 9 p.m.
“That’s a total of 12 acts,” said Jewell. “We thought we would back it off a little later on Friday because of the business situation.”
The 2022 festival will feature two professional stages like the ones used in last year’s event.
“They will have to be set up on Thursday,” said Jewell. “We were going to try to do that around 6 on Thursday evening to minimize any problems. Once those two stages go up, the inner circle of the square will have to be closed.”
The inner circle will have to be closed for the entire weekend. The set up crews will erect the stages on Thursday, and then, they will come back on Friday morning and hook up the wiring and electronics.
“The big closure is shutting (the square) down completely one hour before the shows start,” said Jewell.
Watertown Chamber of Commerce President Austin Floyd went from business to business on the square to gauge the owners’ appetite for a two-day event.
“Every single one of them gave it two big thumbs up,” Floyd reported. “The (24-hour) fitness center just wanted to make sure the sound crew was aware that it was not closed so as to allow people to come and go.”
City councilor Laura Lea Cromer said that tax receipts from last year’s one-day event would bode favorably for a two-day version.
“I will suggest that our food vendors know the amount of people they are expecting,” said Cromer. “We ran out of food last year by like 6 or 7 (p.m.).”
Floyd told Cromer that multiple food vendors backed out of last year’s event because of weather forecasts, which led to the food selling out.
“They canceled at the last minute, so we didn’t give them their deposit back,” said Floyd. “Every business on the square sold out of everything. The coffee shop (Adopted Farmhouse Coffee Co.) was slammed. We ran out of food too. Now, they know what to expect.
“The ones who were there last year said they would be back, and those who missed it said they wouldn’t miss out again.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.