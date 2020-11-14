Purple Tigers pull away from Marion County, await another visit from Trousdale County
WATERTOWN — Watertown turned back a challenge from Marion County last night to advance to the Class 2A quarterfinals for the third straight year via a 42-21 victory on a cool evening at Robinson Stadium.
The Purple Tigers moved to 11-1 for the season and will return to Robinson Stadium with a 10-game winning streak at 7 p.m. next Friday against Trousdale County, which held off a last-ditch drive by undefeated Bledsoe County to prevail 14-7 in Pikeville. It will be the third straight season the Yellow Jackets will play the state quarters at WHS.
Watertown was able to find success around the right side and broke the tie when Jordan Carter ran the tightrope 34 yards down the right sideline to put the Purple Tigers up 20-14 3:51 before halftime.
Marion County seldom passes and when the Warriors did, it was disastrous as Quanterrius Hughes-Malone returned a pick 44 yards to the visitors’ 36-yard line. Brayden Cousino found a wide-open Isaac Finch at the goal line from 17 yards on the final play for a 26-14 halftime lead.
It appeared Watertown might dominate the game at the outset as the Purple Tigers drove 59 yards on the opening possession to Carter’s 6-yard scoring run up the middle for a 6-0 lead.
Cousino flipped a screen to Hughes-Malone on Watertown’s next series and the receiver took it 20 yards down the right sideline to the end zone. Hughes-Malone then ran to the right side on the two-point try, found nothing, reversed field and ran the width of the field to score on the left side for a 14-0 lead.
Marion County found its ground game as the Warriors ran 16 plays, advancing from their 37 to the Watertown 21 before Brandon Watts batted away a fourth-down pass.
But the field position paid off for the Warriors as Taye Hutchins intercepted a pass and returned it 22 yards down the Watertown sideline to cut the margin in half to 14-7.
Watertown’s next series went awry when a touchdown pass was nullified by an offensive pass interference penalty. That, an unsportsmanlike conduct foul and, later, an illegal forward pass backed the Tigers 35 yards. A 37 yard pass from Cousino to Hughes-Malone fell well short of the first down.
On Marion County’s first play following the punt, Hutchins broke free for an 82-yard touchdown run to pull the Warriors into a 14-14 tie seven minutes before halftime.
Watertown shut down Hutchins on the first series of the second half and drove 46 yards in two plays, the latter a 22-yard backward pass to Hughes-Malone down the right sideline. Hughes-Malone then caught a two-point pass from Cousino for a 34-14 lead.
Though the Warriors have little passing to their offense, they did run a hurry-up ground attack, moving 65 yards to an 8-yard scoring run up the middle by Jason Condra to slice the margin to 34-21 with 7:40 to play.
Watertown’s next series took almost 31/2 minutes off the clock and produced eight more points on Jordan Cason’s 3-yard run and Cousino’s two-point pass to Isaac Finch for a 42-21 cushion with 4:22 to play.
Marion County drove for a final touchdown, spending a couple of timeouts as time ran down, until Cason intercepted a pass in the end zone on the game’s final play.
Mt. Juliet season endsMt. Juliet’s season came to an end in Murfreesboro last night when undefeated Oakland hung a 49-17 loss on the Golden Bears at Ray Hughes Stadium.
The Golden Bears’ season ended at 7-4.
A complete game story will appear in Tuesday’s Democrat.
