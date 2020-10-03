RED BOILING SPRINGS — Watertown won its regular-season finale Thursday night, rolling past District 7-A rival Red Boiling Springs.
Brookelyn Davis and Abby Parkerson each pounded six kills for the Lady Tigers while Morgan Brown and Gala Holbrooks had five apiece, Natalie Fountain three and Brittni Allison and Rachel Cromer two each.
Davis served up five aces while Alie Tunks had three, Brown and Summer Sesnan two each and Chloe Poston one.
Brown had two solo blocks and Holbrooks one. Holbrooks and Davis shared a block.
Sesnan and Faith Pulley each produced four digs while Tunks and Davis delivered three apiece.
Brown, Fountain and Poston each picked up a dig.
Davis set up 19 assists, Poston nine and Sesnan one as Watertown improved to 28-6 for the season and undefeated in district play going into next week’s tournament.
Friendship downs DCA for third place in districts, at FRA for region MondayDONELSON — Friendship Christian claimed third place in the District 4-IIA tournament Thursday with a 25-21, 25-18, 21-25, 23-25, 15-10 defeat of host Donelson Christian.
The Lady Commanders will travel to District 3 runner-up Franklin Road Academy on Monday for a first-round Middle Region match, which is a loser-out.
Reise Huckaby had 41 assists, 13 digs, four aces and two kills for Friendship against DCA while Paige Huckaby picked up 16 kills, seven digs, three aces and two assists; Logan Seagraves 14 digs, 12 kills, two aces and an assist; Ava Grace Kennedy 19 digs, eight kills and an assist and Aisy Dixner 19 digs and an assist.
