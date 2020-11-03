CROSS PLAINS — The Watertown Purple Tigers capped off a third consecutive undefeated Region 4-2A season with a 42-7 win over East Robertson last Friday night.
They increased their region winning streak to 19 games and clinched home field advantage for the playoffs.
The defense set the tone early for the Purple Tigers. On East Robertson’s first offensive series the Indians faced a fourth-and-seven at the Watertown 49-yard line. The Indians tried to set up a double pass but the initial lateral from quarterback Carson Craig was fumbled by Dylan Stroud, who had no choice but to fall on the ball turning the ball over on downs.
The Purple Tigers’ offense wasted no time in capitalizing on the good field position. Behind the running of Jordan Cason and Brayden Cousino, Watertown moved deep into East Robertson territory. On the very next play Cousino connected with Brady Watts for a touchdown pass putting the Purple Tigers up 7-0.
On the ensuing kickoff return man Zech Prince fumbled. The ball was recovered by Garrett Dicken, who returned the fumble 19 yards for a Purple Tigers touchdown.
After forcing the Indians to punt on their next drive, Watertown needed only four plays to increase their lead to 21-0 as Cousino connected with Issac Finch for a 22 yard touchdown. The big play on the drive was a 51-yard run by Jordan Cason.
The Purple Tigers defense got another three-and-out on the Indians’ next drive. However, Watertown drove all the way down to the 17-yard line of East Robertson, but the drive stalled, turning the ball over on downs.
Two plays later the Watertown defense got its second turnover of the game as Cason recovered a fumble by Prince. Three plays later Cason scored from 18 yards. But the PAT failed leaving the score at 27-0.
After forcing another East Robertson punt, the Purple Tigers went 58 yards in nine plays as Jordan Carter scored from 9 yards out. Cousino scored the two-point conversion increasing the lead to 35-0.
On the Indians’ second play of the next drive, Craig fumbled the snap, turning the ball back over to the Purple Tigers. On the very next play, Cousino connected with Quanterrius Hughes-Malone for a 39-yard touchdown, increasing the lead at halftime to 42-0.
The second half saw the teams exchange possessions as the clock was running due to the mercy rule. There was no score in the third quarter. However in the fourth quarter, the Indians finally got on the board as Peyton Dudley, who was one of the bright spots in the second half, scored from 4 yards, cutting the lead to 42-7. The Indians then recovered the ensuing onsides kick, but was unable to move the ball before time expired.
With the win Watertown moves to 9-1 overall, currently on an eight-game winning streak. Cason finished the game with 121 yards on 11 carries and a touchdown. Cousino finished 7-of-9 passing for 122 yards and three touchdown passes.
Watertown will host Tellico Plains in the first round of the playoffs at 7 p.m. this coming Friday at Robinson Stadium, where the Purple Tigers will play the next four weeks if they keep winning.
