Watertown’s Brown, doubles teams advance to Spring Fling

Both Region 4-Small doubles championships belong to Watertown while Morgan Brown remained undefeated in girls’ singles through the region tournament played Monday.
Brown took the championship with a 6-1, 6-2 win over Clay County’s Savanah Pennington to return to the state tournament, where she reached the semifinals as a freshman two years ago. Pennington reached the final with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Watertown’s Iris Williams.
Summer Sesnan and Blake Griffin took the girls’ doubles title with a 6-2, 1-6, 6-4 win over their Lady Tiger teammates Carson Cowan and Kayla Kohr.
Jackson Thomas and Ian Fryer took the boys’ championship by beating their teammates Isaac Stutts and Dylan Hight 6-2, 7-5.
Both doubles champion teams will join Brown at the state next week at the Adams Tennis Complex in Murfreesboro’s Old Fort Park.
Watertown’s Colten Behrendt came up short in boys’ singles, losing to Cannon County’s Gus Davenport 6-3, 7-5.
Both WHS teams were in Chattanooga yesterday for the state quarterfinals — the girls at Arts & Sciences and the boys at Signal Mountain — with the winners advancing to next week’s Spring Fling.
