The Watertown Saddle Club held an awards banquet on Dec. 4 for its 2022 riders.
The club finished third overall among approximately 40 saddle clubs from across the state at the 57th annual Tennessee Saddle Club Association State Horse Show, which was held from Sept. 1-4 at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon.
Among those who competed at the state meet were:
• 6 and under riders: Ava Greer, Cassie Pellitier, Presley Dunkin
• 12 and under riders: Avayah Anderson, Remi Carpenter, Emery Vensel, Ava Greer, Camden Dunkin, Codie Prichard
• Gaited riders: Laura Bryan, Megan Howard, Caitlin Beatty, Chelsea Miller
• 13-17-year-old riders: Timmy Pruitt, Lexi Smith, Jordan Davis, Piper Allen
• 50 and over riders: Sherron Long, Tammy Russell, Tom Russell, David Beadle, Ronnie Dale, Debra McClure
• Adult riders: Kaley Gillis, Amber Jackson, Caitlin Beatty, Jeff Pulford, Duane Pride, Simone Allen, Jessie Dale
The club collectively was named the champion in the western division, the reserve champion in the English division and the fifth-place club in the speed events.
