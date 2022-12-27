The Watertown Saddle Club held an awards banquet on Dec. 4 for its 2022 riders.

The club finished third overall among approximately 40 saddle clubs from across the state at the 57th annual Tennessee Saddle Club Association State Horse Show, which was held from Sept. 1-4 at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.