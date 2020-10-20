Watertown surges past Jackson County with strong first half, clinches region championship

WATERTOWN — On a chilly October evening in Robinson Stadium, the Watertown Purple Tigers won their sixth straight game Friday night against the Jackson County Blue Devils (5-4, 1-3 Region 4-2A).
This one was huge, as it clinched Watertown’s third straight Region 4-2A championship and homefield advantage throughout the playoffs. The Purple Tigers scored all 38 points in the first half and were able to play a lot of young players in the second half.
Through its first four games, all of Watertown’s contests were decided by one score or less. That has not been the case lately, as the Tigers have outscored their last four opponents by a combined score of 156-6.
It didn’t take long for the Purple Tigers to get the scoring started in this contest. After fielding a short kickoff at their own 37-yard line, Jordan Cason took a handoff on the first play of the game and went 63 yards for a Watertown touchdown. The point after attempt was no good. Just 16 seconds into the game, 6-0 Purple Tigers. Cason rushed just three times but tallied 125 yards despite not playing in the second half.
Watertown’s defense forced a three-and-out on Jackson County’s first possession. The offense drove right down the field, but the drive stalled inside the Blue Devils’ 5-yard line. Freshmen kicker Trey Pack came on to nail a 23-yard field goal giving Watertown a 9-0 with 7:35 to play in the first quarter.
“The opportunity came and he got the chance to put some points on the board from about the same place he missed the extra point,” said Watertown coach Gavin Webster.
Jackson County’s second possession ended in a three-and-out as well. Watertown started with great field position again, this time at the Tigers’ 41-yard line. It only took four plays for the Purple Tigers to get to paydirt. The big play was a 62-yard run by Cason. He was caught from behind and dragged down at the 8-yard line. Jordan Carter (eight rushes for 69 yards) finished off the drive with an 8-yard touchdown run on the next play. To make up for the early missed extra point, Watertown choose to go for two. Brayden Cousino (7-of-10 passing for 101 yards) found Brady Watts (two catches for 11 yards) to increase the Watertown lead to 17-0 with 2:40 to play in the first quarter.
Watertown’s dominant defense forced it’s third straight three-and-out of the first half and took possession on the first play of the second quarter. Five plays later, the Purple Tigers scored on a Watts jet sweep touchdown run covering 7 yards. Pack’s extra point made it 24-0 with 9:54 to play in the first half.
After the Purple Tigers forced yet another three-and-out, the Blue Devils were able to get a defensive stop of their own. This stop was aided by two offensive penalties, one of which wiped a 57-yard touchdown pass from Cousino to Quanterrius Hughes-Malone off the board. Watertown was forced to punt for the first time of the evening.
The Blue Devils took possession on their own 29-yard line, but it would take just one play before the Purple Tiger defense flexed its muscles on a disastrous screen pass play for Jackson County. The play was a negative yardage play that resulted in a fumble recovered by Cason. Three plays later, Cousino found Isaac Finch (three catches for 47 yards) from 11 yards out for a touchdown that increased Watertown’s lead to 31-0 with 5:45 to play in the first half.
Watertown forced a turnover on downs on Jackson County’s next possession. The Tigers took over with less than two minutes to play in the half at their own 24-yard line. Cousino fired two big passes to Carter and Watts that covered 36 and 24 yards, respectively. On the third play, Carter scampered 16 yards for a touchdown with 50 seconds left to play. 38-0 Watertown at the half.
Webster was fired up about his defense
“Defensively, we have just been flying around,” he said. “We’ve got some playmakers on defense, just like we do offense, and we are making plays. The defensive coaches do a great job getting them lined up and we recognize the plays and what is going on. We were well prepared.”
The second half was played with a running clock due to the mercy rule. Watertown was able to play a lot of young reserve players, as most starters did not play any in the second half. Running back Austin Birdwell was Jackson County’s offensive leader, carrying the ball 18 times totaling 64 yards.
“We really came out and executed well on both sides of the ball.” said Webster. “I was proud that we didn’t make many mistakes tonight. Now, there is stuff to work on. There is always stuff to work on. We will go back and look at the film and we will find some things. We are never content with where we are. We are trying to get better every single week.”
Watertown (7-1 overall, 4-0 Region 4-2A) will step out of region play to host the Upperman Bees (6-2, 4-0 Region 4-3A) in one of the most highly anticipated matchups in the state this coming Friday. The Bees bring some momentum of their own, winning four straight games and coming off a 48-0 beatdown of Grundy County last Friday night.
“Big test coming in Friday night,” Webster said. “They are a great program. It’s a non-region game, but a good test going into the playoffs.”
