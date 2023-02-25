The Watertown City Council approved the purchase of new non-lethal weapons and new police vehicles for the Watertown Police department on Thursday night.

Bean bag shotguns were requested by Watertown Police Department Assistant Chief Mike Henderlight as an additional, non-lethal option for officers in the field.

