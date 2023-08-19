The Watertown City Council approved the removal of the city’s dangerous dog ordinance (also known as its pitbull ordinance) and amended the existing vicious animal ordinance to incorporate Tennessee’s leash law on first reading.

“You would put the leash law at the end of (the vicious dog ordinance), because that’s a state law as well, and you would want to encompass than in one of your ordinances just so you could be consistent with (state laws),” Watertown Assistant Police Chief Mike Henderlight said.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.