The Watertown City Council approved the removal of the city’s dangerous dog ordinance (also known as its pitbull ordinance) and amended the existing vicious animal ordinance to incorporate Tennessee’s leash law on first reading.
“You would put the leash law at the end of (the vicious dog ordinance), because that’s a state law as well, and you would want to encompass than in one of your ordinances just so you could be consistent with (state laws),” Watertown Assistant Police Chief Mike Henderlight said.
The leash law can be found in the 2021 Tennessee Code. It states that if a dog goes uncontrolled in a public place such as a highway, road or “any other place open to the public generally,” that the animal’s owner has committed an offense. Violation of the state leash law would result in a class C misdemeanor that carries a fine.
Watertown alderman at large Howell Roberts asked who would be enforcing the leash law in Watertown.
“We see dogs running all over town,” Roberts said.
Henderlight said that the city would be enforcing the law. Law enforcement in Watertown, according to Henderlight, already makes efforts to enforce the state leash law.
“Sometimes, (owners) can catch them ... sometimes, you can’t catch them,” Henderlight said. “That’s why I wanted to encompass that into our civil action court that we have here instead of sending everything to general sessions.”
The vicious or aggressive animal ordinance was originally only geared towards “vicious” animals. Henderlight advocated for the addition of “aggressive” animals.
“I think that we need to put aggressive in (the ordinance) as well, because every dog may not be vicious per se,” Henderlight said. “(The ordinance would include) anything that showed signs of aggression toward — just like the chief said — police, fire, EMS, all persons, children and city employees and workers.”
The city council also voted to remove the ordinance in the municipal code that prohibits residents to possess a pit bull within the Watertown city limits on first reading. The ordinance was originally put into effect in 1998, and violation of the ordinance would be classified as a misdemeanor. Under the ordinance, the city court could have ordered the removal of the dog from Watertown.
