After a new budget bill was passed by Congress, Watertown will receive federal funding to repave roadways.

“I received a call of confirmation from Congressman John Rose,” Watertown Mayor Mike Jennings said during Tuesday night’s city council meeting. “I had heard rumors from several sources for the last week or so that this had occurred, but I was waiting on confirmation, and I got it from Congressman Rose today that the last budget bill approved by congress — the $1.7-trillion budget bill — includes $1 million for the city of Watertown to pave streets.”

