After a new budget bill was passed by Congress, Watertown will receive federal funding to repave roadways.
“I received a call of confirmation from Congressman John Rose,” Watertown Mayor Mike Jennings said during Tuesday night’s city council meeting. “I had heard rumors from several sources for the last week or so that this had occurred, but I was waiting on confirmation, and I got it from Congressman Rose today that the last budget bill approved by congress — the $1.7-trillion budget bill — includes $1 million for the city of Watertown to pave streets.”
Congress passes bills to fund the federal government each year. Beginning in 2022, Community Project Funding was implemented as part of the transportation section of the annual funding bill.
This part of the bill allows members of Congress to direct funds to transportation and infrastructure projects, such as the repaving of Watertown’s roadways.
“This is a specific grant program that Watertown is eligible for, and he (Rose) put us in for,” Jennings said. “We’ve got it. We’ll have some paperwork that we’ll get in the next few weeks. There will be some hoops that we’ll have to jump through. We’ll have to bid the project. We’ll have to account for how we spend the money, but it is the most optimistic thing with regard to our streets since 1997 when we paved them all at a cost of a little over $300,000.”
There is approximately 11 miles of city streets in Watertown that are the city’s responsibility. The rough estimate for the cost of the project that Jennings received took into account 12 miles of roadways, with pavement 1.5 inches deep, and 20 feet across.
Without the cost of leveling or milling, the estimated cost of the project would be approximately $1.3 million. The additional cost of leveling would depend on the amount of mix needed, which would be a charge of $106 per additional ton. The milling would cost $6.95 per square yard, with a 10,000-square-yard minimum.
“I am incredibly proud to have worked closely with Mayor Jennings to secure funds for improving roads in Watertown,” Rose, who represents the 6th District of Tennessee said. “These federal funds will go a long way in helping the city of Watertown update roadways in the business district that have not been resurfaced in over 25 years.
“Too often, Washington spending does not make a main-street impact. I am glad to see this project be funded for the good of one of our rural Tennessee towns.”
