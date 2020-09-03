Watertown rolled to a 25-12, 25-7, 25-10 triumph over District 7-A volleyball rival Gordonsville on Tuesday.
Brookelyn Davis served up four aces for the Lady Tigers while Summer Sesnan had three, Alie Tunks and Morgan Brown two each and Chloe Poston one.
Tunks turned in 10 digs while Davis finished with five, Poston and Sesnan four each, Faith Pulley three and Brittni Allison one. Davis and Gala Holbrook each had a solo block while Holbrook and Brown finished with an assist apiece.
Davis spiked 10 kills while Brown, Mikayla Nix and Abby Parkerson each picked up five and Allison four.
Davis set up 17 assists while Poston added 11 and Allison one.
Watertown was coming off a 25-20, 22-25, 25-8, 28-26 Monday. Tunks totaled 23 digs and Brown 21 while Davis added 11, Sesnan 10, Parkerson and Nix three each and Poston two. Davis delivered 12 kills while Brown added 11, Nix and Parkerson five each and Holbrooks and Allison two apiece. Davis set up 20 assists while Poston finished with 15, Tunks two and Sesnan one.
LHS volleyball sweeps IndependenceLebanon swept visiting Independence 25-19, 25-18, 25-10 in non-district volleyball Monday.
Kendall Arnold notched 19 assists, nine digs, six aces and five kills for Lebanon while Addie Grace Porter produced 11 digs, nine kills, two aces and an assist and Avery Harris nine kills and four digs as the Lady Devils improved to 5-2.
Lebanon will resume District 9-AAA action at 4:30 p.m. today at Mt. Juliet.
