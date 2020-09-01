HARTSVILLE — Watertown topped host Trousdale County 25-16, 25-12, 25-6 in District 7A volleyball last Thursday.
Brittni Allison led the Lady Tigers in kills with seven, followed by Morgan Brown’s six, Abby Parkerson’s four, Brookelyn Davis’ two and one each from Natalie Fountain and Gala Holbrooks.
Parkerson picked up three solo blocks and two assists while Allison added two assists and Fountain and Holbrooks a solo each.
Davis set up 16 assists while Allison and Chloe Poston each picked up two.
Davis also had six digs while Brown and Alie Tunks each finished with four, Summer Sesnan and Mikayla Nix three apiece and Allison and Fountain one each.
Nix served up six aces while Tunks finished with five and Poston and Parkerson two apiece as Watertown improved to 9-2 for the season and 4-0 in district play.
Watertown played host to Macon County last night.
