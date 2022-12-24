The Watertown City Council voted unanimously to approve the annexation of two properties on Parkerson Road, and three alderman-at-large were sworn in during Tuesday evening’s meeting at the Watertown Community Center.
Caleb Barrett and Howell Roberts were sworn in for another term in office, while Kyle Stacey was sworn in for his first term.
After the swearing-in was conducted ceremony, the council voted to approve the annexation of two properties on Parkerson Road on the first reading.
The properties are directly across from each other on Parkinson Road.
The first tract of land is 1.25 acres on the west side of the road, with the second tract being three acres on the east side. The annexations previously received a positive recommendation from the Watertown Planning Commission.
“We’ve had a few that have been controversial with what they’re wanting to do, but this one is for a single-family dwelling, so I don’t think it was too much of a issue for anybody,” Barrett said. “From what I gathered, everybody on city council was fine with that, because it’s just for a house. The homeowner has to pay for everything as far as getting the water and the sewer hooked up, so it wasn’t anything extra for the city.”
Both properties would receive a R1 rural residential zoning, which is allowed for single-family homes within Watertown.
The extension of services by the city will be paid for by the property owner.
“They will have to coordinate with the city of Watertown utility providers, because that will have to be done by a consultant that the city of Watertown approves of,” Wilson County Planner Christopher Lawless said.
