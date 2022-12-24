The Watertown City Council voted unanimously to approve the annexation of two properties on Parkerson Road, and three alderman-at-large were sworn in during Tuesday evening’s meeting at the Watertown Community Center.

Caleb Barrett and Howell Roberts were sworn in for another term in office, while Kyle Stacey was sworn in for his first term.

