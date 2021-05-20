Watertown walk off

WATERTOWN — Watertown was down. But before the Purple Tigers could be counted out, Gage Vastola doubled and scored the tying run on an error and Brandon Watts followed with a walk-off single to right field to score Mason Murrell with the winner in a 4-3 Tiger triumph over Marion County in a Region 4-AA tournament semifinal game Monday.
The Purple Tigers took a 2-0 lead. But their middle-inning miscues helped enable Marion County to take a 3-2 lead in the fifth.
Watertown left the bases loaded in the fifth inning and ran itself out of an inning in the sixth.
But the Tigers wouldn’t be denied in the seventh after Vastola opened the inning with a booming double to deep center field. Murrell reached on an error as Vastola came home with the tying run.
One out later, Brayden Cousino reached on a dropped third strike and K.J. Wood was walked to load the bases for Watts, whose line single to right scored pinch-runner Lance Fripp and triggered a Purple pile in right field as Watertown’s best season continued at 25-5 into last night’s region final at home against DeKalb County.
Watertown coach Mark Purvis, who had been there, done that numerous times during his 18 seasons at Mt. Juliet, was happy to see Purple Tiger Nation experience a district championship, a region home game and now a sectional for the first time.
“Just the crowd, the atmosphere, I’m just excited for them. I wanted to get it done in front of them. They did a great job,” said Purvis, in his second year at WHS and first as Purple Tiger head coach. “What Mr. (principal Darian) Brown told me in the last year, ‘get this thing going and there will be people here’, and they were right. It’s exciting, and I’m excited for these kids and the fans.
“They like a winner and these kids are showing they want to win. They like being here.”
Win or lose, Watertown will play Friday in a sectional game — against either Hixson or Signal Mountain — with the winner advancing to next week’s Spring Fling, which would be a first for the Purple Tigers, whose only other region final appearance, in 2002, ended with an extra-inning loss at Friendship Christian at atime when only the champion advanced to the state quarterfinals.
In addition to his heroics at the plate, Watts was the workhorse on the mound, allowing four hits and a walk while striking out nine. A pair of throwing errors made only one of the runs earned.
Marion County’s William Pryor was almost as tough, allowing five hits and three walks while whiffing seven. The right-hander hit three batters, including two in the opening innings who ended up scoring.
Cousino was plunked in the first and scored on Watts’ sacrifice fly to right field. Carter Brown was hit to open the second and came home on Murrell’s single.
Vastola had two of the Tigers’ five hits, including a leadoff single in the fifth. Cousino and Wood walked to load the bases before Pryor induced an inning-ending groundout.
“After they got those two runs, (Pryor) said ‘hey, I’m going to win this ballgame for us’,” Purvis said. “He was doing a great job… He just kept fighting. They didn’t give in. Gage stepped up and got that double and they got us rolling.”
Ninth-inning homer ends Mt. Juliet’s seasonCLARKSVILLE — Kyle Magrans’ two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning sent Clarksville to a 3-1 Region 5-AAA semifinal victory and Mt. Juliet home for the summer.
The blast off reliever Logan Baskin sent the Wildcats to the region final at Beech last night and tomorrow’s sectional with a 31-4 record.
Austin Hunley’s eight-inning effort wasn’t enough to keep the Golden Bears from having to pack it up on a 28-9 season. The right-hander allowed an unearned run in the first inning on two hits and no walks while striking out eight.
Mt. Juliet tied the score in the sixth on Seth Stevens’ sacrifice fly, scoring Eric Hill.
The Golden Bears outhit Clarksville, 4-3. Six of the seven hits were singles.
Brody Lanham kept the Bears in check for 82/3 innings, striking out nine.
