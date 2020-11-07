WATERTOWN — Watertown’s season-long roll continued through the first round of the playoffs Friday night with a 63-14 trouncing of Tellico Plains at Robinson Stadium.
Brayden Cousino threw five touchdown passes to Quanterrius Hughes-Malone while Jordan Cason ran for three more scores as the Purple Tigers advanced to the second round with a 10-1 record.
Watertown will host Marion County at 7 p.m. next Friday at Robinson Stadium. The Warriors ousted Westmoreland 35-17 last night.
Tellico Plains’ season ended for the second straight season at Robinson Stadium, this time at 4-7.
The Purple Tigers dominated from the outset with a 28-point first quarter built on two touchdown passes from Brayden Cousino to Quanterrius Hughes-Malone and a pair of scoring runs from Jordan Cason.
The Cousino-to-Hughes-Malone connected again in the second quarter and Cason also ran for a third score. Cason lost another score when his punt return was called back for Watertown having 12 men on the field.
Watertown lost another touchdown before halftime to a holding penalty, but got it back on the final First play when Cousino found Hughes-Malone at the goal line from 14 yards for a 49-14 lead.
Cason scored on runs of 13 and 27 yards in the first quarter and 33 in the second.
Hughes-Malone caught touchdown passes of 23 (on fourth down and long) and 17 in the first quarter and 4 and 14 in the second.
After a slow first quarter which saw a pass which was intercepted by the Purple Tigers’ Brandon Watts, the Bears got their offense going, primarily on the ground in the second.
Marshall Dukes burst through the defense and found open space for a 63-yard run early in the second quarter. Logan Cox made his way into the end zone on 17-yard scamper with just over two minutes left.
Cousino and Hughes-Malone connected for their fifth score when the quarterback lofted a pass to the left side of the end zone midway through the fourth quarter as the running clock was utilized during the second half.
With backups in the game on offense, freshman Kwame Seay weaved his way 17 yards into the end zone with just over a minute to play.
At Mt. Juliet’s Elzie Patton Stadium, Amarion Workings’ 1-yard touchdown run with 17 seconds to play lifted the Golden Bears to a 17-13 win over Warren County in a Class 6A first-round game last night.
The Golden Bears will travel to undefeated Oakland at 7 p.m. next Friday in Murfreesboro. The Patriots shut out Rossview 48-0.
