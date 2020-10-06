WATERTOWN — Jordan Carter and Jordan Cason each tallied two touchdown runs for Watertown as the Purple Tigers raced past Westmoreland 42-6 at Robinson Stadium last Friday night.
The Purple Tigers totaled 430 yards of offense, including 359 on the ground.
“Our offensive line did a tremendous job tonight,” said Watertown head coach Gavin Webster. “Carter and Cason each ran hard tonight, and we did a great job blocking for them.”
Watertown came close to recovering the opening kickoff. Trey Pack’s short kick was mishandled by Westmoreland, but eventually the Eagles would recover the loose ball.
The Purple Tiger defense would force a three-and-out, and then wasted no time in getting on the board. The drive totaled 87 yards in just four plays as Cason scored from 20 yards.
After forcing another punt from Troy Gass, who had an average of 45 yards on five punts, Watertown looked poised to take a 14-0 lead. However, quarterback Brayden Cousino was intercepted at the Westmoreland 36-line by Ryker Hodge.
The Eagles wasted no time in getting on the board. Hodge, also the quarterback, connected with Kody Lance for a 31-yard gain, then on the next play Hodge would score on a 13-yard run, cutting the lead to 7-6. That is as close as Westmoreland would get for the rest of the game.
“That was a heck of the catch by their receiver, we held him and had two guys around and he made a great catch,” said Webster.
On the first play of the next drive, Cason went up the middle and scampered in from 55 yards to increase the lead to 14-6. After forcing another Westmoreland punt, the Purple Tigers scored quickly again. Carter scored his second touchdown of the game, this one from 4 yards out, increasingthe lead to 21-6.
Two plays later, Watertown got its first turnover of the game as Quanterrius Hughes-Malone intercepted Hodge and returned it to the Eagles 20-yard line. A personal-foul penalty after the play on Westmoreland moved the ball to the 10-yard line. Two plays later, Cason matched Carter with his second touchdown of the night, this time from 5 yards, increasing the lead to 28-6.
Just before the end of the first half Hayden Dicken intercepted Hodge, his third interception in the last two games. A personal foul and a pass interference penalty moved the ball inside the Eagles 10-yard line. Just before the half expired Cousino connected with Isaac Finch for an 11-yard touchdown pass to make the score 35-6 at the half.
The second half started just like the first half ended. The drive also ended with another Cousino touchdown pass, this one to Brady Watts from 8 yards, increasing the lead to 42-6.
The Purple Tigers then put in some of the backups to get some playing time. The defense remained stingy in the second half allowing only 6 total yards of offense. They only allowed the Eagles 72 yards for the game.
“I thought our defense played almost perfect tonight,” said Webster. “We made some mistakes but we didn’t let those mistakes hurt us. When you play a wing-T offense you have to be very disciplined on defense because of the misdirection, and we did a great job of that tonight.”
Watertown goes into its bye week at 6-1 overall, and 3-0 in Region 4-2A.
The bye week gives us a chance to heal up and get ready for the stretch run,” said Webster, whose Purple Tigers play again on Oct. 16 when they host Jackson County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.