If the Watertown City Council enacts a measure that it discussed on Tuesday evening, residents may be able to license golf carts for street use, although there may still be some limitations in place.

Watertown Assistant Police Chief Michael Henderlight addressed the Watertown City Council at the city’s community center during its regularly-scheduled monthly meeting. Henderlight indicated that the original complainant had requested permission to “ride her golf cart, because of medical issues and gas, to the square to get her hair done.”

