If the Watertown City Council enacts a measure that it discussed on Tuesday evening, residents may be able to license golf carts for street use, although there may still be some limitations in place.
Watertown Assistant Police Chief Michael Henderlight addressed the Watertown City Council at the city’s community center during its regularly-scheduled monthly meeting. Henderlight indicated that the original complainant had requested permission to “ride her golf cart, because of medical issues and gas, to the square to get her hair done.”
Henderlight sympathized with those individuals that might be impacted if the city permits golf cart usage on the streets.
“When someone says I don’t have the gas or are on a fixed income, I get that,” Henderlight said.
The assistant police chief feels that following similar models that other cities have implemented could be helpful, such as how many cities have ordinances that permit golf-cart usage during special events. However, Henderlight added that everyday use would require additional regulation.
“We would need something for events and for leisure from point A to B,” Henderlight said.
Concerns about having golf-cart traffic on main thoroughfares emerged as an issue.
“I would have concern with someone crossing to Three Forks (Marketplace),” Watertown city councilor Steve Casey said.
To address the increased risk, Casey indicated that he wants to see any license-holder carry liability insurance on the golf cart.
“Insurance is available for this sort of thing,” Casey said. “If they are going to be on the street, they need to be insured.”
Watertown Mayor Mike Jennings called Casey’s remark a “good point.”
“We have been thinking about the safety of the drivers,” Jennings said. “We need to think about everyone else on the road too.”
According to the conversation from Tuesday, the move would require licensing the golf cart through the city.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.