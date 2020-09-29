WHITE HOUSE — The Watertown Purple Tigers recorded their second consecutive shutout as they defeated the White House Blue Devils 41-0 last Friday night.
“I thought we played well overall,” said Watertown head coach Gavin Webster. “Offense, defense, and special teams we played well in all three phases tonight.”
The Purple Tigers defense allowed 148 yards of total offense, and forced three turnovers.
The Watertown defense got the game started with a bang. On the second play of the game linebacker Hayden Dicken intercepted White House quarterback Bryce Hill and returned it for a 35-yard touchdown.
After forcing a punt, the Purple Tigers offense went to work. They increased their lead to 14-0 as Jordan Cason scored from 2 yards. The big play on the drive was a 30-yard completion to Cason from quarterback Brayden Cousino.
After the teams traded punts the Blue Devils seemed poised to pick up their 1st first down of the game. On fourth-and-two from the Watertown 41-yard, running back Ranen Blackburn was stopped for no gain, turning the ball over to the Purple Tigers. Two plays after the change of possession, Cousino picked up a fumbled snap and raced around the right side untouched from 32 yards to increase the lead to 21-0.
On the Blue Devils’ next offensive possession they were able to find some success. With the aid of a 15-yard facemask penalty on the Watertown defense, they drove to the Purple Tigers’ 15-yard line. Blackburn was stripped of the ball as he fought for extra yardage and Cason recovered.
However, the Purple Tigers turned the ball back over to White House as Cousino was sacked and fumbled the football. Aiden Richardson recovered the fumble for the Blue Devils at the Watertown 33-yard line. On fourth-and-three at the Purple Tigers 26-yard line, Dicken intercepted Hill again as the Watertown defense collected it’s third turnover of the first half.
The second half the Purple Tigers again got off to a fast start. This time it was the offense that got things going this time. They went 58 yards, in five plays as Jordan Carter covered the last 16 yards for a touchdown to increase the lead to 28-0.
After forcing another punt from the Blue Devils, the offense was on the move again. However the drive stalled at the White House 28-yard line. The Purple Tigers appeared to have returned another interception for a touchdown, but a defender was called for a roughing-the-passer penalty giving the Blue Devils a first down.
After eventually forcing the Blue Devils to punt, the Purple Tigers scored on the first play of their next drive. Backup quarterback Brandon Watts, who was filling in for Cousino who was injured in the third quarter, threw a quick pass to Quanterrius Hughes-Malone who scampered down the left sideline for an 89-yard touchdown pass. Kwame Seay would score on a 6-yard touchdown run to make the final 41-0.
“Our defense got some turnovers, and we were able to convert them into points,” said Webster. Watertown improved to 5-1 overall, and will jump back into Region 4-2A play next as they host rival Westmoreland at 7 p.m. this coming Friday at Robinson Stadium.
“We can enjoy this win for tonight (Friday), but we have to get ready to play a good Westmoreland team this week,” added Webster.
