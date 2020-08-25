Watertown wins battle of the Tigers

GORDONSVILLE — It was another classic showdown between the Watertown High Purple Tigers and the Gordonsville High Tigers Friday night at Turney Ford Field with the visiting Purple Tigers escaping with a 14-7 victory over Big Blue.
“It is a typical Watertown — Gordonsville football game,” said Watertown head coach Gavin Webster, who played for GHS in the early 1980s. “I thought we got outplayed tonight. We made a lot of mistakes — a lot they created themselves.
“I will give my guys credit for hanging in there and staying tough — overcoming the adversity to get the win.”
Big Blue head coach Scott Clemons commented on his team’s performance in their season opener.
“We played with a lot of effort tonight,” said Clemons. ‘That was the number one thing. We knew we were not going to do everything right. I thought our kids came out tonight and they grew up. In the course of that ball game, they played hard. We made some mistakes and we know that. That score could have easily been 28-14 our way if we catch some passes in the secondary. It is just some things we have to continue to work on. I like our team and I like the effort we play with.”
Gordonsville led for a large chunk of the contest, 7-6.
Watertown pounced on the board first after a Jordan Carter 5-yard touchdown rush in the early stages of the first quarter. A failed PAT attempt gave the Purple Tigers an early 6-0 advantage. A key play in the scoring drive was a 37-yard scramble from junior quarterback Brayden Cousino. The signal caller also found explosive receiver Quanterrius Hughes-Malone for a 17 yard pass completion on the drive.
Big Blue responded with a long and sustained touchdown drive that covered 62 yards in 10 plays. Senior Tyler Gregory capped off the drive with a three-yard touchdown plunge into the end zone. Matthew Albritton converted the PAT kick to give the hosting Tigers a 7-6 lead.
Both defenses dominated play in the second and third quarters as the offenses struggled to find their footing. The stretch of play included four turnovers.
The Purple Tigers intercepted three Gordonsville passes — including back-to-back picks in the third quarter. Senior Jordan Carter snagged the first interception in the second quarter as he jumped in front of a Gordonsville screen. Kai Halbert and Hughes-Malone provided the back-to-back interceptions for the Watertown defensive unit.
Gordonsville’s defense also pounced on a fumble. Big Blue’s Peyton Climer grabbed a third-quarter interception. The defense had two huge stands deep in their own territory in the second quarter With 8:42 left in the game, the Purple Tigers’ senior running back Jordan Cason found a crease through a stout Big Blue defense and raced into the end zone. The score gave Watertown a 12-7 lead before Cousino converted the two-point conversion on a pass to Hughes-Malone in the right corner of the end zone. The Purple Tigers held Gordonsville scoreless in their last three possessions and forced its fourth turnover as they jumped on a Gordonsville fumble.
Watertown had 214 yards rushing on 39 attempts in the game as both of their scores came on the ground. Carter led the way with 10 carries for 75 yards and a score. Cason had 64 yards on five carries, including the game-winning touchdown for the Purple Tigers.
Cousino went 12-of-27 through the air for 117 yards. Hughes-Malone proved to be his favorite target with six catches for 79 yards.
Albritton went 10-of-28 for Big Blue as he tallied 107 yards with three interceptions. Gregory was the top receiving target for Gordonsville with four catches for 39 yards while Darrell Holt carried the load on the ground for Big Blue with 55 yards on 19 attempts.
Watertown will play host to Nolensville at 7 p.m. Friday at Robinson Stadium in the Purple Tigers’ home opener.
