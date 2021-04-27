WATERTOWN — Three pitchers combined to pitch a one-hit shutout of Red Boiling Springs in a 9-0 Watertown win Friday.
Charlie Mitchell and Brady Watts each threw three innings with six strikeouts apiece before Brayden Cousino worked the seventh.
Watertown scored five times in the second inning as K.J. Wood, Brandon Watts and Kendal Bayse each driving in runs. Brandon Watts’ four-RBI day began with a first-inning single and continued with a double in the second. Bayse had two batted in on the evening.
The Purple Tigers pounded 12 hits, including two each by Brandon Watts and Nathan Martinez and doubles by Bayse and Cyrus Bennett.
Myers pitches Friendship to run-rule win over Nashville Christian
Ethan Myers allowed one earned run on three hits in five innings as Friendship Christian run-ruled visiting Nashville Christian 13-2 Friday night.
Myers, who struck out six, got a quick boost from a six-run first inning as the Commanders scored in all four of their at-bats, finishing with eight hits while drawing nine walks.
Kolby Gaines doubled as he and J.J. Pruneau each drove in two runs while leadoff batter Max Duckwiler and No. 9 hitter Cole Kring each collected two singles as the Commanders’ climbed to 14-12.
Friendship’s scheduled Saturday game against Middle Tennessee Christian was canceled so the Cougars could make up a District 3-IIA game. The Commanders were to host Davidson Academy yesterday and will do so again Friday when the Bears come in for the District 4-IIA tournament opener.
Mt. Juliet edged 4-3
MT. JULIET — Knights Academy took a first-inning lead and Mt. Juliet couldn’t catch up in a 4-3 Golden Bear loss Friday night.
The Academy led 2-0 in the top of the first. Mt. Juliet cut the margin in half in the bottom half. The visitors got two in the fifth, answered by single runs by the Golden Bears in the bottom of the fifth and sixth.
Mt. Juliet had just two hits, including a double by Hoyt Griner. Starting pitcher Bryce Holbrook singled for the other hit. The Bears did benefit from five errors and four walks.
Holbrook pitched the first two innings, allowing two runs on three hits. Brett Shirley later followed with identical numbers. Jack Fortner and Tannor Meyer also worked an inning apiece as the quartet allowed seven hits.
