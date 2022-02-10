Wayne Roosevelt Lannom, 81, of Lebanon passed away on Feb. 6, 2022.
He was preceded in death by: his parents, Eldridge and Medie Lannom; grandson, Justin Wayne Lannom; friend, Sue Rollins; brother, Grafton Lannom; and sisters, Helen Hughey and Martha Hensley.
Mr. Lannom is survived by: his sons, Sidney (Debbie) Lannom, Tilman (Melissa) Lannom, Timothy (Angela) Lannom; daughters, Jacqueline (Bill) Speight, Melissa (Dale) Pittman; brother, Phillip (Roxie) Lannom; sisters, Betty (Charlie) Butler, Jewel (Orion) Dickerson, Patsy (Claude) Maynard; grandchildren, Amber Speight, Meredith (Travis) Upshaw, Hunter (Emily), Cooper Pittman, Seth Pittman, Sadie Kate Pittman, Brandon (Tamara) Lannom, Ethan Lannom, David Greer, Nickie Adams, Tyler (Kiersten) Lannom, Austin Lannom, Haley
Jane Lannom, Lorna Lannom (wife of the late Justin Lannom); and many great-grandchildren.
Mr. Lannom was a Mt. Juliet High School graduate.
He was also a retired fabricator/mechanic with Trailer Sales of Tennessee and a member of College Hills Church of Christ.
He was a true craftsman and enjoyed building many things, some of which included his own home and barn and a wide variety of musical instruments.
He also enjoyed playing music with friends using those same instruments that he built.
Visitation will be held at the Christian Life Chapel, located at 105 Holloway Drive in Lebanon, on Saturday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. A celebration-of-life service will follow, with his son-in-law — Bill Speight, Jr. — officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to the College Hills Church of Christ student ministry by mailing those to 1401 Leeville Pike, Lebanon, Tennessee, 37087.
Partlow Funeral Chapel is in care of the arrangements.
