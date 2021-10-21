Two well-known public servants to the county died last month from COVID complications. To honor their memory, the Wilson County Commission held a moment of silence at Monday’s regularly-scheduled meeting.
One of the individuals was a former assistant Wilson County road superintendent, Steve Lynch. He died on Sept. 12 at the age of 63.
District 13 Commissioner Sonja Robinson took time as the meeting commenced to remember Lynch, who held his position with the road department since 1994. Robinson spoke of the kind-hearted, righteous man she’d known and would miss dearly.
Robinson called Lynch a devout man of faith.
“There were people who literally came to Steve’s office, just to ask him for prayer,” Robinson said.
Even Robinson had sought Lynch’s guidance in her past, asking him for prayer.
“The only thing he ever asked was, ‘What’s their first name,’ ” Robinson said.
He asked so that he could pray for them properly.
It convinced the commissioner that Lynch had some kind of special connection with God.
“I believe you got him on speed dial,” Robinson said.
It became an oft-repeated phrase.
Shortly after Robinson’s tribute to Lynch, District 11 Commissioner John Gentry shared a few words about the student resource officer, Dep. Teresa Fuller of the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office. Fuller died on Sept. 30. She was 55.
Fuller is remembered for building rapport with her students at Rutland Elementary, the school to which she was assigned.
“She was known for her charitable heart,” said Gentry.
Much like Lynch, the deputy was also a firm believer and regular congregant at Launchpoint Church in Lebanon.
Individuals shared that even when she wasn’t working, she was always trying to help people.
“A true cowgirl, she used her horses for the therapy of all children and for visiting nursing homes,” Gentry said.
This kinship with animals was her signature, according to Gentry, but it was also one of her greatest assets, and one she shared with the community.
“She applied the love she learned from her animals to everything she did,” Gentry said.
A GoFundMe account was created for Fuller when she was still in the hospital, to help offset medical costs.
