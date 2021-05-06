WCHS facilities take hit from early-morning storm

GLADEVILLE — An early-morning storm caused damage to Wilson Central’s outdoor athletic complex Tuesday just as Wildcat teams are trying to complete their seasons.
The scoreboards for baseball, softball and soccer were heavily damaged or destroyed. Only football’s board was untouched. The school building was also unscathed and classes were held as scheduled.
Few were on campus at around 6:45 a.m. when heavy wind knocked a tree over the fence down baseball’s right-field line at the visiting team’s bullpen, damaged the outfield wall in right and especially in center, caused the right-field foul pole to lean and crumple the scoreboard in right field. It also left debris on the field, especially in the outfield. Other than light debris, the infield, dugout, pressbox and clubhouse areas were not damaged.
“It looks like it was just pretty much cosmetic,” coach Anthony Ford said while surveying the damage. “I don’t think it actually touched the surface. A lot of this stuff can be replaced.”
But the Wildcats lost their Senior Night game for the second straight year, after having lost last season’s game, and the entire home schedule, to the pandemic.
“It’s tough to see,” Ford said. “We have a lot of pride in this field and this program. And then this morning, while trying to get ready for Senior Night, something special to our seniors, and to have to see this, it’s just tough.”
Community was scheduled to come in for Senior Night on Tuesday. Instead, Ford was in the process of rescheduling the game for last night at Friendship Christian, which has an artificial turf infield.
“I just got off the phone with (FCS) Coach (John) McNeal 30 minutes ago and he said, ‘whatever we need’, so I appreciate him and the whole Friendship community for allowing us to be able to do that.”
Wilson Central has also been the site for the Spring Fling’s Division II-AA state baseball tournament for several years. This year, events normally held at Middle Tennessee State are being held at area high schools due to COVID restrictions, meaning WCHS would have hosted the championship round as well. In addition to McNeal and others offering to help, Ford was on the phone with Gene Menees, the TSSAA assistant executive director in charge of baseball.
“We got all the people who are above my pay grade for Wilson County Schools who are on it and they’re working hard already this morning,” Ford said of the state tournament. “I’m sure we’ll do everything we can to keep everything on track.”
Ford’s Wildcats are scheduled to play in the District 9-AAA tournament bracket scheduled for Lebanon’s Brent Foster Field this weekend and, if they keep winning, into early next week. They aren’t likely to play at home again this season unless they are the higher seed for next week’s championship game or, if they win it, host a Region 5-AAA game May 17.
On the other hand, the softball team is the top seed for that district tournament and will host one of the brackets beginning Friday. The scoreboard and sponsor board were damaged, but everything inside the fence appeared to be fine.
“The first thing I thought was what a blessing it was that we weren’t out there playing,” Lady Wildcats coach Kacey Pedigo said. “While it’s disheartening, it could have been so much worse.
“We have a little bit of damage to the right-field wall and other than that, everything looks to be intact. The wall itself is sound, just a little pushed back on the right side. Other than that, I think we’re pretty solid.”
She said the dugout roofs came off but came back down and are not a safety threat.
Some of the lights on the poles are turned the wrong way, but Pedigo said a company takes care of them and has been told they will be fixed as early as today. But the lights were checked and were all working.
The Lady Wildcats are scheduled to host Portland at 5 p.m. Friday, followed by Station Camp vs. Green Hill at around 7. Winners and losers will meet Saturday before play resumes next Monday.
“I can tell you one thing, Wilson County Schools has come out and they have been already just working feverishly to make sure that we can make it happen Friday,” Pedigo said. “I have all the trust and hope that we will be able to get it ready and good to go for our 5 o’clock ballgame Friday.”
The scoreboard on the soccer field was knocked to the ground and a set of bleachers were toppled. The Wildcats’ District 9-AAA match with Smyrna set for last night was moved to the football field, as will Friday’s 7 p.m. Senior Night match with Merrol Hyde.
Pedigo had already come up with a motivational slogan.
“While the scoreboard is bent, it is not broken,” she said. “That’s going to be our new mantra, ‘We can be bent as we’re not broken.’ ”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.