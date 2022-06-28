Following months of discussion and planning, the Wilson County School Board voted to move forward with two sites for the construction of new schools during a special-called meeting on Thursday.
Both school sites are needed to address growth rates that are putting pressure on existing county schools. One of the approved sites on Central Pike is 20 acres and is needed to address growth in the Gladeville area. Gladeville Elementary School is currently in excess of its student capacity. The property has frontage on Central Pike, just to the west of the intersection with Leeville Road.
The other parcel is on Double Log Cabin Road and is approximately 94 acres. Double Log Cabin Road intersects Highway 109 in Lebanon, near the Sumner County line. WCS plans to build at least two schools on the property to address the needs created by excessive growth in that region of the county.
Mt. Juliet’s West Elementary School, the closest elementary school, is currently in excess of its capacity by approximately 10%. Officials hope the new schools will help relieve that pressure.
The total value for the Double Log Cabin property will be $4.9 million. On Central Pike, the 20-acre tract is $1.4 million. The combined total for both parcels represents a financial commitment of approximately $6.33 million.
“That was the (request for purchase) price, and we will not exceed that,” said Jeff Luttrell, the Wilson County Schools Director.
Prior to the vote, Wilson County Schools Deputy Finance Director Michael Smith indicated that a property owner pulled their part of the parcel at the Double Log Cabin Road property, which had previously been a combination of three parcels.
“As you probably remember from our previous layouts, it restricts our ability to look at a potential third building,” Joe Haddix, a principal engineer at Civil Site Design Group said. “The layout tonight is for an elementary and middle-school building only. It is similar to what you have seen before, minus the high-school site.
“Regarding environmental issues, we were able to adjust the layout, without any impacts to any known streams or wetlands. We worked with soil scientists as shown for the elementary and middle-school site. There should be adequate soils for the development. They did find some soft soils, but that is nothing that hasn’t been encountered in other projects around the district.”
As for utility hook-up, the Double Log Cabin Road site will require more lines to be built than the Central Pike facility.
“Water conversations have occurred with the Laguardo Utility District,” Haddix said. “The capacity is there, but it may be a flow and pressure question. The system has capacity for the expected water usage, but the line the site would utilize is only a 6-inch pipe.”
According to Haddix, engineers are working with the utility district on what he called a phased plan, to test how the infrastructure would support an elementary school, and then how it would handle once combined with a middle school on the same property.
“Most projects we have done have had some sort of off-site utility extension involved,” Haddix said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.