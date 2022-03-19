The Wilson County School Board approved designs for the rebuilding of West Wilson Middle School during its meeting on Monday evening.
The project can now enter the bid process.
Jason Morris of KBJM Architects presented the design plans to the board members and laid out a few highlights of the new building.
“This is a one-story building, which is a little bit different than the middle schools we have done in the past here in Wilson County,” Morris said. “There are a couple of things that drove that decision. One of them is the tornado shelter. Another was area reduction and speed of construction, along with phasing.”
Updated design codes established in 2018 require a tornado shelter, Morris said.
The portables on the school’s campus that were opened in January have played a big role in the designers’ decision to phase the construction out in stages. The design team has planned to allow for construction to begin while the portable classrooms on the property remain in place.
Once Stoner Creek Elementary School is finished (expected by September), the portables can be removed, and the rest of the construction can begin.
Most of the building was destroyed during the March 2020 tornado. However, some of it did remain intact.
“With the existing structure in the back, we now have a spine from the existing facility all the way to the front entrance of the new facility so that when you walk in you are in a straight corridor,” Morris said. “It will have a similar setup to other schools, with the front office on the right as one walks in. In each wing, there will be classrooms.”
The student capacity is 1,500. That includes the new and existing facility. There will also be a 650-seat theater and a 1650-seat gymnasium.
The design team created a bus drop-off with an angular positioning compared to the front. Morris indicated that it would enhance the appearance of the facility from the main road, giving it a “much different, much more updated look than what it had before.”
Roadways on the property are designed in such a way to increase traffic volume, without hampering mobility.
“We have three lanes coming in from the back of the facility after entering at the red light like they currently do now,” Morris said. “Two lanes are for cars, and one lane is for a bus, so we have (room to stack) all the way from the time they get on the property.”
Morris explained that it will keep the bus route open even after parents start arriving to pick up their students.
The school board approved the designs, but one question surfaced between the members about the middle school’s mascot and colors.
WCS board member Jamie Farough said that if it wasn’t too late that she didn’t think the school should remain the Wildcats, since it now feeds into Mt. Juliet High School (whose mascot is the Golden Bears). West Wilson previously fed into Wilson Central High School, which has Wildcats as its mascot.
A move could also lend itself to a “fresh identity,” Farough said.
Any decision like that would not have an impact on the design, according to Morris, who explained that the color and logos from his presentation are just placeholders. Once the project is bid out, Morris indicated that the board would need to clarify its intentions regarding any possible name change.
“At this point, that would not delay anything on our end,” Morris said.
Farough mentioned that she felt like input from the community would be helpful in making a decision.
“I think it would be unique to give them their own identity,” Farough said.
