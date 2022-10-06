The Wilson County School Board discussed the placement of LGBTQ+ symbolism at length during its meeting Monday evening.
Newly elected board member Joseph Padilla has spoken about placing Pride flags and safe-space stickers in individual classrooms as part of a broader restriction of “ideological, political or religious” flags.
Erin Moore, a WCS parent, addressed the board in opposition to that kind of restriction.
“The rainbow colors displayed in today’s flags stand for life, healing, sunlight, nature, harmony and spirit,” Moore said. “It is not a political stance, because human rights are not a political stance.”
In her comments, Moore provided several statistics from the Trevor Project, a non-profit focusing on suicide prevention efforts among LGBTQ+ youth.
“LGBTQ+ youth who have experienced parental rejection are eight times more likely to report attempting suicide and experienced high levels of depression,” Moore said. “Not having an affirming space and bullying leads to higher rates. Taking down pride flags and safe space stickers sends a very clear message to these children that their safety is not a priority.”
Padilla asked Moore about students that might be offended by a pride flag.
“Safe space stickers are not political or ideological paraphernalia,” Moore said. “They offer aid to deal with a very specific public health issue. As far as anyone not feeling welcome because a symbol that says that a different, previously-oppressed group is welcome … I think that is an issue that exists between that person and their own conscious.”
School board chairman Jamie Farough expressed concern that such a move could wade through individuals’ freedom of expression and speech.
“What about the teacher who might have a bible on her desk or a cross necklace,” Farough said. “If it were me and the district told me to stop wearing my cross necklace, I would walk out the door. I don’t want to strip our teachers of that freedom of speech.”
The county attorney, Mike Jennings, described the discussion as an area that is “ripe for litigation.”
“Whatever you do as a system, what you do have to do is be content neutral and can’t be viewpoint discriminatory,” Jennings said.
Jennings explained that there are things the schools are allowed to deal with and potentially prohibit, including obscenity and sexually-explicit content, promotion of drug or alcohol use, or anything that might violate the rights of others.
“If we have something that falls into that, then we have the right to deal with it,” Jennings said. “Otherwise, it has to be content neutral. There may be students that don’t like A. Other students might not like B. But they both have a right to like or dislike as long as it is content neutral and non-discriminatory.”
