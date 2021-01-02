When Wilson County Schools athletic teams return to competition early next week, gyms and bowling alleys should look different in the spectator areas.
The district, on the heels Gov. Bill Lee’s issuance of Executive Order 70 which restricts attendance at interscholastic athletic events through Jan. 19, put out its own COVID-19 guidelines earlier this week.
WCS earlier placed a two-week moratorium on extra-curricular events which is to expire Monday.
According to the new WCS guidelines, each team (basketball, bowling, wrestling) is allowed a maximum roster of 15 dressed players for each event with a maximum of three team managers, coaches, officials, administration and game workers (gate and concessions). Media and college scouts may attend if in a professional capacity.
A maximum of 60 tickets will be available for each team competing. The governor’s executive order allows only immediate family and household members of players and coaches to attend. No badges or passes will be accepted. Coaches’ spouses and children may be included on a pass list.
Band, cheer and dance teams will not be permitted.
Junior-varsity players not dressed as part of the 15-player varsity must leave following the JV game and the gym cleared prior to the varsity contest.
Wrestling events involving more than two teams may not take place in auxiliary gyms.
This applies to events in Wilson County Schools facilities. Games in other districts (Sumner County for District 9-AAA games basketball, for example, and several other counties for Watertown road games) may have their own locally-imposed restrictions in addition to Executive Order 60.
