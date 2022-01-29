Sustained, fast-paced growth has strained Wilson County School’s capacities, requiring the district to find sites for multiple new schools.
The board of education held a special-called meeting on Thursday evening to narrow down a list of seven potential properties. WCS Director of Schools Jeff Luttrell recommended two locations — 1690 Double Log Cabin Road in Lebanon and 14045 Central Pike in Mt. Juliet.
The board voted unanimously in favor of supporting Luttrell’s recommendation.
“Looking at all of it, the two areas identified are backed up by county planning that says that’s where the growth is right now,” Luttrell said to the board. “I’m ready to make (the) recommendation.”
The two parcels will now go through the next step of the financial approval process. Offers cannot be made until funding is secured, which has to go to the Wilson County Commission for approval.
A need for new schools is something that has been facing Luttrell since stepping into the director role last year.
“Shortly after being hired for this position, one of the issues we discussed, and something on the forefront of everybody’s mind is growth,” Luttrell said. “We currently have more than 1,100 students than where we ended the year last year. We are seeing that trend pretty much regularly.”
The director said that kind of growth doesn’t really leave the district with many options.
“The first thing we did internally was look at the schools, to determine where we are seeing our growth,” said Luttrell. “I believe in community schools. I can’t shy away from that. The research shows it. I believe in building our schools where our kids are. It brings a lot to the table in supporting the culture of the school.”
The school district’s reviews identified the area north of Highway 109 as being a hotspot for growth, in addition to the southwest portion of the county, between Gladeville and Rutland.
Luttrell said that the district met with Wilson County Planning and asked the same question about where it was seeing the most growth. The answer aligned with what the school district had found.
“Based on plans approved to be built, we can predict growth in those areas,” said Luttrell.
Luttrell said that a big concern that he has after talking with districts around Wilson County is land availability. When they get ready to acquire land for a school, finding land to build it is a challenge.
Wilson County School Board Chairman Larry Tomlinson asked Luttrell for the district’s most immediate need.
Luttrell’s answer was an elementary school in the Highway 109 area. After that, he listed the Gladeville area.
“We’re going to have to do something in the southwest,” Luttrell said. “Gladeville is at capacity, and we’ve added on to Rutland already. That area continues to grow. Quickly followed behind that could be a middle or a high school.
“I would love to sit here and tell you that we won’t need to build a high school in my tenure. But when I look at the numbers, I don’t see how we’re going to get around it.”
Members of the school board expressed satisfaction about the process taking the next step forward.
School board member Jamie Farough said that she supported it, because if the board waited any longer, “It could be in a lot of trouble.”
Another school board member, Carrie Pfeiffer, remarked that she was glad to see the district put itself in a position to be able to build schools when it needs to build them without having to worry if there is land available.
“For too long, we waited until we were essentially behind the eight-ball to secure the property,” Pfeiffer said. “This puts us in an excellent position moving forward. With these two properties, we have the potential for four schools.”
