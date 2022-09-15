A narrow vote decided the next chair for the Wilson County School Board.
School board member Jamie Farough, who represents the county’s zone 7, emerged against her colleague Kimberly McGee, who represents zone 6, for the seat by a count of 4-3.
In his last order of business, former board chairperson Larry Tomlinson nominated Farough for the seat. Newly-elected school board member Joseph Padilla nominated McGee.
Farough voted for herself and received her other three votes from Tomlinson and fellow school board members Carrie Pfeiffer and Melissa Lynn.
Newly-elected board member Dr. Beth Meyers joined Padilla in voting for McGee, who also voted for herself.
It was a bittersweet loss for McGee, who subsequently secured the board’s vice chair by a unanimous vote.
The school board dispensed with a ceremonial switching of the guard on Monday night, as Farough remained in her usual seat, where she conducted the remainder of the meeting.
Next, Farough nominated McGee, Tomlinson, and Lynn for the board’s ethics committee.
“I think they are experienced board members, and they each bring a different perspective to that committee,” Farough said. “I think it will be a fair representation.”
Additionally, Farough appointed Padilla and Meyers to positions with the Federal Relations Network and its Tennessee counterpart. Those organizations provide updates on changes to educational laws, policies, and procedures.
“Carrie (Pfieffer) and I were both appointed to those positions as new board members,” Farough said. “As a new board member, it was very helpful to become familiar with those laws.”
Farough is still in her first term on the board, but she indicated on Tuesday that between the tornado, the COVID-19 pandemic, and continued student body growth, she believes that she has received a crash course in what to expect.
“With all that the school board has been through in the past few years, a new director, tornado, COVID, a new chief financial officer, and buying land (for new schools), I feel like we have gotten a lot of experience,” Farough said. “It’s been a very busy term.”
As the chair, Farough will still represent her zone and will work to balance those responsibilities with her new ones.
“It’s important to remember that the board chair doesn’t have any more power outside the boardroom than any other board member,” Farough said. “You have a little more leverage during the meeting because you are running it and maintaining order.”
There are other items the chair will be responsible for, like being on the district’s executive committee.
“There are things outside the board meeting that the board chair does, maybe like a field trip,” Farough said. “It might be a little time sensitive, and we don’t have time to get to the next meeting for permission for that field trip. The executive committee can give approval for that. In those situations, we don’t want those students to miss out because we only have those meetings once a month.”
The executive committee comprises the chairperson and Wilson County Director of Schools Jeff Luttrell.
“The chair works pretty closely with the director of schools,” Farough said. “Mr. Luttrell is good about keeping in touch with each board member individually, and I feel like we have that working relationship.”
The school district faces a host of challenges, but Farough indicated that growth rate and teacher retention rise to the top for her.
“The number of students that we were up this year over last year is 2,200,” Farough said. “Mt. Juliet High School has 1,700 (students). When you think about it that way, it’s more than a high school per year being added at that rate.”
Farough remarked that her newfound role is an important job and one that she does not take lightly.
“I think the board sets the tone for the rest of the district as far as setting an example for students, faculty, and parents,” Farough said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.