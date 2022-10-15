Next month at the Wilson County School Board meeting, board members will discuss a possible extension of director of schools Jeff Luttrell’s contract.
Luttrell replaced former WCS Director Donna Wright after she stepped down last year. He was signed to a four-year contract and will have two years and eight months remaining on that contract when the board meets.
“I anticipate questions on this agenda item, so I want to be proactive,” said WCS Board Chair Jamie Farough in a Facebook post. “Our current director signed a four-year contract. It did not make arrangements for any type of raise in those four years.”
Farough indicated that most people who she knows would expect to be re-evaluated annually.
During the last couple of years, WCS has seen a considerable drop in the number of individuals entering the teaching profession, a trend Farough remarked also runs true in administration positions.
To remain competitive with other school districts, Farough indicated that WCS might need to “give creative accommodations to keep (its) director.”
What that might mean is unclear, and Farough did not get into specifics in her post. Still, she pointed to the possibility of Luttrell being poached by more lucrative offers from other districts or the private sector.
If Luttrell did leave for greener pastures, Farough sees the burden of a search for a new director as an expensive setback for the district.
“A search for a new director costs $10,000-$50,000 on the low end and takes at least 10 months if done well,” Farough said. “Waiting until a contract is up is a reactive stance. We strive to be proactive.”
Luttrell’s current contract pays $170,000 per year. However, Farough mentioned that figure is grossly less than comparable districts.
“While we may (or) may not be able to match the perks other districts provide, such as a maxed-out 401k, as in one neighboring county, matching the across-the-board raises teachers get, as in another neighboring county, a yearly reevaluation of a contract is fair and exactly what each of us would expect from our own employer,” Farough said.
Farough acknowledged that a 5% increase at Luttrell’s salary would be a “huge increase” if done yearly.
Recently-elected school board member Joseph Padilla (Zone 4) indicated on Thursday that he “did not feel like right now is the best time to discuss” a possible extension.
“I am having daily discussions with bus drivers, cafeteria workers, substitutes, kids-club coordinators, and of course, teachers on wage-related issues that are impacting them right now,” Padilla said. “Being proactive is great, but while campaigning, extending the director’s contract was never brought up by prospective voters. The focus from voters on any budget-related issue had to do with providing appropriate compensation for teachers, support positions, and new schools.”
Padilla mentioned that his comments were not an endorsement for or against Luttrell but had more to do with the timing of the discussion.
“Mr. Luttrell signed a four-year contract, and he still has over two and a half years left,” Padilla said. “I believe we should focus on getting teachers and support staff what they deserve before we begin extending contracts of the leadership.”
The next WCS Board meeting will be at 6 p.m. on Nov. 7 at the district’s administrative and training complex, located at 415 Harding Drive in Lebanon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.