The Wilson County School Board formally said goodbye to board member Linda Armistead during its meeting Monday night.
The farewell draws the curtain on a career spanning 48 years between her time as an educator and board member.
Armistead declined to seek reelection.
The winner of today’s school-board race between Republican Joseph Padilla and Independent Dottie Critchlow will replace her.
“It has been a pleasure and a privilege to serve in this time,” Armistead said. “I will miss it.”
Armistead taught for 38 years before running for the school board.
“It is a part of my heart and my soul and my being,” Armistead said. “I still have two grandchildren in the school system, so I will stay very much involved with what is going on.”
Armistead first joined the school board in 2014.
“I came to the school board because I felt a desire to do more things for our school system in a way that might be a positive influence for our students and our teachers,” Armistead said. “I think that is one of the main things we have accomplished.”
The outgoing board member indicated that there is still plenty of work to be done.
“We are growing... we are building ... and we are learning, and we are doing a good job in Wilson County,” Armistead said. “I am so proud of all of the teachers, and I thank all the people I have worked with throughout the years on the board.”
- The district officially approved some policy changes and updates. One of those changes impact charter schools. Wilson County does not currently have any charter schools. Still, the emergence of potential charter schools throughout the state prompted local officials to consider addressing how those would be handled.
The policy includes oversight measures that would allow the school board to oversee and annually evaluate charter schools to ensure that they meet performance standards and targets set forth in the charter-school agreement. The charter schools would also be subject to at least one annual visit, where data will be collected along with other qualitative information. The director of schools would be responsible for coordinating and conducting that visit.
By Sept. 1 of each year, the charter school will have to submit a written report to the board, including information about the progress of the school in achieving its goals and a financial statement disclosing the financial health of the charter school, including the costs of administration, instruction and other spending categories of the charter school.
The country’s recently-formed book review committee released its findings on two books that were requested for consideration to be pulled from the libraries due to content.
The first book was “I am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter.”
It is located at Green Hill High School, where it has never been checked out, and at Mt. Juliet High School, where it has been checked out twice.
Wilson County Schools Deputy Director Jennifer Cothran indicated that the book tells the “story of a 15-year-old who is rebellious, outspoken and funny.”
Cothran described the book to the school board.
“She is fighting the traditional gender roles her conservative parents believe in while navigating high school,” Cothran said. “Through the transition, she discovers she is more beautiful and deserving of loving and living than imagined.”
Committee comments were that the author does a wonderful job capturing today’s teenage voice.
The committee recommended the book remain in high school media centers without restriction. It is not in WCS middle schools.
The second book under review was “Deogratias: A Tale of Rwanda.” Cothran presented those findings as well.
Like the first book, it is located at Green Hill High School but has never been checked out.
Cothran explained that the graphic novel is a tale of the Rwandan genocide.
“The novel reveals the life of a young Hutu in Rwanda and how the genocide affected his life through a series of flashbacks,” Cothran said. “The young man remembered how he and his Tutsi childhood friends came enwrapped in the events that impacted Rwanda in 1994.”
The committee reported that it was “a difficult read, but not because of the profanity or the obscenities, rather because of the brutality of the genocide. This book accurately depicts the darkness of this historic event.”
The committee recommended that the book remains without restrictions in high-school media centers. It is also not available in middle-school libraries.
