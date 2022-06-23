In recent years, parents across Tennessee have attended school board meetings, raising an array of issues they find important, but how would a parent feel if another child’s parent or guardian was actually sitting in their child’s classroom?
During a recent Wilson County Schools Policy Advisory Committee meeting, school officials explored the implications of allowing for parents or guardians to sit in and observe a classroom, as well as what situations might warrant it being a reasonable request.
“My opinion, from experience, if they are wanting to observe a teacher, is that they have an issue with a teacher,” said Jeff Luttrell, Wilson County director of schools. “They need to file a complaint to be investigated. That’s the first step. We’re opening our teachers up to saying, ‘You can come in and observe me.’ ”
Luttrell did not dismiss the possibility that the observation might be warranted.
“If you are there to observe your child’s behavior, that is a whole different ballgame,” Luttrell said. “However, I’m very concerned with this policy that a parent could say I’m going in and observing what’s going on. We have human resources for that purpose, and we have school administrators.”
Wilson County school board member Melissa Lynn, who spent years in the system as an educator, indicated that from her experience, a student that has reported behavior issues is not going to act up in the presence of a parent.
“The kid is not going to do the behavior we say they are doing,” Lynn said.
Similarly, Wilson County school board member Carrie Pfeiffer, who also has experience as a teacher, acknowledged that requests about someone’s child could be reasonable and that other scenarios exist where a visit could be helpful.
“We have people with legitimate concerns about what is happening in the classroom with their child,” Pfeiffer said. “There may also be situations where a teacher wants someone to come in and evaluate them. We are not simply throwing the doors wide open and letting everyone come in and watch.”
Referring to her experiences in Rutherford County, WCS Deputy Director of Policy and Student Services Lauren Bush remarked that those schools did not allow it, because logistically, it was impossible to accommodate all requests.
“If we don’t go that route, then, I think we need a set of standards for principals and administrators to rely on,” Bush said.
The WCS policy manual currently has a section for visitors to the school. Proposed language that would adopt protocols for observational visits was shelved in lieu of broader language that leaves any decision to allow visitation up to the discretion of school administrators and the director of schools.
As for the state, Tennessee law allows for the obtainment of student records and permits the visit and inspection of facilities by parents or other caretakers of children.
Feedback from community
Trisha Farmer, a member of the Facebook group, Parents of Students in Wilson County Schools, responded to a request for comment posted on the page Tuesday regarding the topic. Farmer has children in the school system at both the elementary and middle-school level.
“I think this is a terrible idea,” Farmer said in a post. “Teachers are professionals, many of whom have Master’s degrees in childhood education, and we should treat them as such.”
Farmer indicated that a concern about additional stressors for teachers.
“This would put an inordinate amount of pressure on teachers,” Farmer said. “How many of us would perform a job well with someone watching over our shoulder? Teachers are already leaving the profession in droves, and this level of micromanagement would just be the nail in the coffin for more.”
In a follow-up phone call, Farmer cited an incident that she had with one of her children.
“When we had an issue with one of our children, we reached out to the counselor and the principal and the teacher,” Farmer said. “I called the school board member to ask for context to see if the questions and concerns I had were valid, and that is how we got to a resolution. Never once did I think I should take myself into the classroom and try to solve the personnel matter on my own.”
Another member of the group, Michelle Giannini, added, “A parent should have every legal right to sit in on their child’s classroom. They are not wards of the state when they get dropped off at school. The ultimate responsibility for a child’s education lies with the parents.”
