For the next few weeks, Thursdays in Mt. Juliet’s Charlie Daniels Park will mean food trucks, local vendors and community gatherings.
The event organizer was inspired by a similar marketplace event in a small city in southern California.
Sandy Ziegler owns Sculpted Slim in Mt. Juliet, a body contouring and sculpting business. Her husband’s job took the family out to the west coast, and while there, Ziegler attended Market Night in Redlands, California.
“They had around 100 vendors every week,” Ziegler said. “Market Night really was a staple of the community and was the thing to do on Thursday nights.”
According to Ziegler, the event coordinators blocked off one of the main streets in the downtown area, and various vendors would set up every week.
“There were bounce houses, food trucks, food vendors, musicians, local performers, and so much more,” Ziegler said. “It really became a way for the community to come together on a regular basis.”
Ziegler pointed out that it also allowed local high schools to feature their bands and other art programs.
“It was a great opportunity to give kids an outlet for performing,” Ziegler said.
While Ziegler knows that she’s not in California anymore, she still feels like the event could be successful in Mt. Juliet.
“Every single person that I’ve talked to has exclaimed, yes, we have needed something like this in the community for so long,” Ziegler said. “That goes for business owners and residents alike. The need and the desire are there from both the businesses and the residents.”
Similar to Market Night in Redlands, Ziegler points to consistency as key.
“It will just take some time and consistency for the community to know that every Thursday night, we go to Market Night,” Ziegler said. “As more buy-in happens from local performers, businesses and residents, this can become a cornerstone of the community.”
The last couple of years have highlighted to Ziegler, and she believes everyone else, the importance of shared space.
“If COVID taught us nothing else, it taught us that we were not meant to be alone,” Ziegler said. “We are designed to thrive when we are together, and when we are separated, we struggle.”
Ziegler drew on fire analogy to illustrate her point.
“Just like logs on a fire, we create energy and light when we are bonded together but still have a little separation and breathing room,” Ziegler said. “When we are separated out on our own, our light dies out.”
For that reason, Ziegler wants to see the event thrive.
“We are a community for a reason,” Ziegler said. “The root of the word community defines our need to come together and join over something common that roots us and grounds us. We have an amazing and growing community here in Mt. Juliet. An event like this will give us opportunities to create an even stronger bond as a community.”
Ziegler doesn’t intend to rest on the event’s laurels though. She wants to see it become a mechanism for philanthropy.
“As the event grows, we are hoping to use it to do amazing things for others as well,” Ziegler said. “We’ve talked about supporting St. Jude’s, Souls for Soles, and even the idea that if everybody in Mt. Juliet came to Market Night with $1, we could easily build a well in Africa. How amazing would it be to say that our community gave that kind of gift to a community across the world or paid for a surgery that saved a child’s life?”
Ziegler indicated that they have nearly two dozen businesses signed up for the first event. It starts at 6 p.m. on Thursday, in Charlie Daniels Park, located at 1075 Charlie Daniels Pkwy. in Mt. Juliet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.