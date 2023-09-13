When Lebanon resident Jennifer Gray-Greer was first diagnosed with triple-negative breast cancer in September of 2022, she started chemotherapy within four days.

A year later, Gray-Greer and fellow breast cancer survivor, Jo Jarvis, participated in the 20th annual Sherry’s Run/Walk on Saturday. They formed the team Triple Twisted Sisters alongside Athena Conley Archambault, a trio consisting of three women who connected through their journey’s with triple negative breast cancer.

