When Lebanon resident Jennifer Gray-Greer was first diagnosed with triple-negative breast cancer in September of 2022, she started chemotherapy within four days.
A year later, Gray-Greer and fellow breast cancer survivor, Jo Jarvis, participated in the 20th annual Sherry’s Run/Walk on Saturday. They formed the team Triple Twisted Sisters alongside Athena Conley Archambault, a trio consisting of three women who connected through their journey’s with triple negative breast cancer.
Gray-Greer met Jarvis, a Hermitage resident, during her first visit to Tennessee Oncology.
“I’m nervous,” the 43-year-old Gray-Greer said. “I’m about ready to have a breakdown. It’s my first appointment. They’re drawing my blood. I’m crying. My husband and me walk into this big ole room with all the chairs and IV poles, and here’s this woman. She’s like, ‘Come and sit down here.’ I’m just bawling, and she’s like, ‘You know what? It’s gonna be alright.’ ”
From that day on, Gray-Greer and Jarvis had their appointments done at the same time. A year later, both of them have achieved pathological complete response (pCR), which means that all cancer in the breast has disappeared after chemotherapy.
“When you find out you’ve got cancer, you either want to put your head in the sand and just basically die, or you’re gonna fight,” the 50-year-old Jarvis said. “We decided to fight. In a way, (walking in the run) is kind of like saying, ‘I’m not going to let this keep me down. I’m going to do what you can.’ Obviously, we’ve got limitations with what we’ve been through, but we still want to try to do what we can.”
What they could do, it turns out, was finish ... and finish together.
“As we were reaching the finish line, there was a lady that we passed that was kind of all buckled up, and she had one person holding her up ... and then, another lady was coming, and I was asking if she was okay,” Jarvis said. “I kind of wanted to stop and try and help her, but they had the EMTs on their way to help her. You wanted to finish with everybody. You just wanted to help everybody over (the finish line). It was a great feeling to know that we did it. We made it.”
Both were determined to take on the 5K, though Gray-Greer was uncertain as to whether she’d finish.
“I couldn’t believe I did it,” Gray-Greer said. “I didn’t think I was going to do it. I was preparing myself to not finish that morning. When we got there at 6:30, I was planning what I could do there to help other people who were still doing the race, because I was gonna tap out.”
Knowing that Jarvis was beside her, and that her struggles were shared, was one of the things that kept Gray-Greer going.
“She’s been awesome throughout treatment,” Gray-Greer said. “We’ll be getting the treatment, and she’ll be hitting it like she’s a 19-year-old woman. Me, I’ll be struggling and needing a cane, because I’ve almost had every side effect you can imagine from the chemo. I’ve had a lot of steroids and been in and out of the hospital with blood clots.”
Later on in her treatment, Gray-Greer learned about Sherry’s Hope from her sister-in-law, who volunteers with the organization.
“People think you automatically get disability when you get cancer, and that’s not how it works at all,” Gray-Greer said. “I found out I had cancer Sept. 6, 2022, and filed for disability in October. We are still appealing, and now, I’m having to get an attorney. I still have three kids at home, and my husband has been taking on all the bills”
Sherry’s Hope helps families who are going through cancer with food, medical and other expenses.
“You cannot work while going through treatment, because you never know how rough you’re gonna feel,” Jarvis said. “These guys have helped with bills coming in, because you don’t get help anywhere else.”
The efforts of Sherry’s Hope is one reason that made Gray-Greer want to participate in the 5K.
“After everything that Sherry’s Hope’s done for us, I have to (participate),” Gray-Greer said.
