Wilson County department heads spent multiple days last week presenting their needs lists for the upcoming fiscal year’s budget. While it is a routine endeavor every budget season, one call from Wilson County Sheriff Robert Bryan was less than typical.
Bryan oversees all the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office deputies, the student resources officers in the county’s public schools and the correctional officers responsible for manning the county jail.
During his presentation to the Wilson County Budget Committee on Wednesday evening, Bryan clearly detailed that he was facing a staffing shortage at his jail that could put the expansion project in jeopardy down the line.
“We have many open positions in our office right now,” Bryan said. “We have 20 open corrections positions, four openings in dispatch and one opening in patrol. In saying that, we need a tool to recruit and retain. The problem I see with this is that with the 20 correctional-officer positions, I only have two applications pending, and it’s been out for months.”
Bryan reported to the committee that the new expansion to the jail would be ready by August of 2023 and that those positions would need to be filled before they could safely consider housing inmates in the additional quarters.
He acknowledged that while that would give the county some time to figure out how to fill those positions, due to the limited applicant feedback his department had received, he did not think it would be wise to put it off.
“You will see there are 10 (positions in the needs list),” Bryan said. “In saying that, we can kick the can down the road, and I don’t mind doing that, but I want it on the record that I’m doing it, because it’s going to come back within the year. I’m trying to be a team player here. If we don’t do it now, we’re going to have to do it a year from now. I am putting it out there that they will have to be funded by next year’s budget.”
According to Bryan, the staffing shortage is also hampering day-to-day operations for the department as well.
“I get calls every day about speeding,” Bryan said. “One of those positions (I’m requesting) is for a traffic officer. The one I got now is so busy he can’t keep up. The majority of county commissioners have called me about speeders here, there or everywhere. We cannot keep up.”
Bryan reported similar hold-ups when it comes to processing warrants.
“We have one person doing it right now,” Bryan said. “That is one position that I am for is a warrants clerk.”
The sheriff’s office is not the only county department losing personnel. During the Wilson County Commission meeting last week, the Wilson County Emergency Management Agency Director Joey Cooper reported that his department was in the “worst shape that it’s been in in 33 years.”
Budget deliberations will continue in the coming weeks. The county has until the end of June to finalize a budget for the upcoming year, which officially begins on July 1.
